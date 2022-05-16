Three Apple Watch models expected for 2022 as Series 3 retires – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

The next Apple Watch updates will consist of three models, a Sunday report claims, but while the generational changes won’t necessarily involve major sensor alterations, it may also involve Apple retiring the Apple Watch Series 3.

The Apple Watch Series 8 generation is expected to incorporate quite a few design changes, and may include more than just one model being released in 2022. On Sunday, a newsletter offered more details of what to expect to be introduced by Apple, and what could be withdrawn.

According to Mark Gurman’s “Power On” newsletter for Bloomberg, 2022 stands to be the “biggest in the history of the Apple Watch since the original model.” In terms of releases, Gurman anticipates the Apple Watch Series 8, an updated Apple Watch SE, and an “Apple Watch geared toward extreme sports.”

The idea of three models being launched has been raised before, with a rugged version brought up previously in rumors and speculation, such as Ming-Chi Kuo’s note to investors about an “extreme sports version.”

As for features, Gurman doesn’t expect “any major new health sensors” for 2022, with the exception of body temperature sensors. However, he does say that the models will include faster chips, as well as “major updates to activity tracking.”

Along with adding to the Apple Watch range, Gurman also believes the Apple Watch Series 3 “may finally be retired.” No reason is offered for the retirement.

Apple currently sells the Apple Watch Series 3 as an introductory option, alongside the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE. It’s plausible that Apple could stop offering the Series 3, pushing new customers into buying the SE model as an entry-level device.



The Series 3 should be retired. It no longer serves as a satisfying entry point to Apple Watch. Slow speed and much smaller screen don’t adequately represent the performance and capability of Apple Watch today. I see the Apple soothsayers are again predicting flat-sides as they did for the Series 7… if at first you don’t succeed?

Can’t they at least make the battery life more practical?

omair said: Can’t they at least make the battery life more practical? Nothing impractical about battery life any longer, which is easily more than enough to get through a full day. Just put the watch on the charger before you sleep–rinse and repeat. Want to wear your watch to bed to track your sleep and not sure you have enough juice? Eight minutes of charging gives you eight hours of sleep tracking. Forgot to charge your watch overnight? No problem. Throw it on the charger while you shower and you’ll have an 80% charge in 45 minutes–enough to get you through the day. Traveling for days away from a power source? Plug your charging puck into any power bank, or buy one of the power banks that integrate a puck into the design.

Nothing impractical about battery life any longer, which is easily more than enough to get through a full day. Just put the watch on the charger before you sleep–rinse and repeat. Want to wear your watch to bed to track your sleep and not sure you have enough juice? Eight minutes of charging gives you eight hours of sleep tracking. Forgot to charge your watch overnight? No problem. Throw it on the charger while you shower and you’ll have an 80% charge in 45 minutes–enough to get you through the day. Traveling for days away from a power source? Plug your charging puck into any power bank, or buy one of the power banks that integrate a puck into the design.

omair said: Can’t they at least make the battery life more practical? They could. But, that would involve abandoning its OLED screen and a number of other functions.

They could. But, that would involve abandoning its OLED screen and a number of other functions.

Apple assembly partner Foxconn has set itself new targets to cut down on its emissions, with an aim of a 21% reduction by the company by 2025.

Apple is preparing to open its Apple Store in Wuhan, China, promoting the upcoming launch with the release of a new wallpaper.

Apple has opened up its Apple Store Myeongdong in Seoul, South Korea, and has released images of its latest outlet's launch and initial influx of customers.

Google is now gunning for the AirPods Pro by adding active noise cancelation to the Pixel Buds Pro. Here's how the search company's audio accessories fare compared to Apple's current-gen AirPods lineup.

Google's introduction of the Pixel 6a pits its latest Android smartphone squarely against Apple's iPhone SE, but is it enough to pull away potential iPhone buyers over to the other side?

Alogic's first monitor, Clarity, echoes Apple's styling in many ways. While the Studio Display has incredible picture quality, Alogic aims for more flexibility.

The Razer Blade 14 has been updated for 2022 to make it more powerful, but it has to fight with the 14-inch MacBook Pro as a creator's choice notebook. Here's how the two laptops compare.

Stop using the same password for all of your accounts and secure your online life properly, by using a password manager. Here's some of the best for your digital protection.

Sonos' Ray soundbar, Leviton Decora, Aqara smart lock and more on HomeKit Insider

How to block phone numbers in iOS 15

Daily deals May 16: Steep discounts on older iPhones, $40 iPhone 13 Silicone Cases, Synology DiskStation 2-bay NAS for $170, more

Mac mini, iMac, Mac Studio — Which desktop Mac to buy at any pricepoint

Apple launches Tap to Pay in Apple Park visitor center

Ohio House introduces bill to criminalize AirTag stalking

Compared: Pixel Buds Pro versus AirPods 3 & AirPods Pro

iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, or iPad Pro: Which iPad to buy at any price point

Apple assembly partner Foxconn has set itself new targets to cut down on its emissions, with an aim of a 21% reduction by the company by 2025.

Apple is preparing to open its Apple Store in Wuhan, China, promoting the upcoming launch with the release of a new wallpaper.

Apple has opened up its Apple Store Myeongdong in Seoul, South Korea, and has released images of its latest outlet's launch and initial influx of customers.

What desktop Mac you buy is an incredibly personal decision, driven by workflow as much as it is by financial considerations. Fortunately, there are wide varieties of machines you can buy at any price point. Here's how to pick.

Using the Shortcuts app on your iPhone, you can automate common tasks with just a tap. Here are some useful ideas from logging your coffee consumption to starting your workout.

Apple's 79-pound iPhone Self Repair Program toolkit is on our test bench. Here's what's inside the hefty repair package.

The "iPhone 14" lineup is expected to be incredibly similar to the iPhone 13 with minor changes like camera performance and a new larger "max" model. Here's what the rumor mill suggests the phones will look like.

Apple claims that it has made significant improvements to the webcam included on the Studio Display thanks to a forthcoming update. We put the beta update to the test to see whether it notably improves Apple's much-criticized webcam.

The Monoprice 28-inch CrystalPro 4K monitor looks like a competitive budget monitor on paper, but audible coil noise and poor design ruin its potential.

Tronsmart's new Bang speaker can pair with up to 100 other Bang units to fill a large space with sound, but there are several spots where the speaker could see improvement.

Customize your mood lighting with Govee's Hexa, a modular, wall-mounted RGBIC lighting fixture that could fit in practically anywhere in your home.

Casetify has started accepting orders for its first-ever Star Wars collection. We got to test a few of the products early, including a pair of iPhone cases.

Apple's keyboards are pretty good, but an excellent option for your Mac Studio or Mac mini is the Satechi X3 Slim — and it costs a lot less than Apple's too.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

{{ title }}

source