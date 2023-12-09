Amazon unveils the $40 Echo Pop, a semi-spherical smart speaker – Engadget

Amazon updated its Echo speaker lineup today, including a new $40 model with a semi-spherical design, the Echo Pop. Additionally, Echo Auto is coming to more countries.

The Echo Pop is Amazon’s newest entry-level Alexa-powered device. Its half-globe design uses a front-facing speaker with “full sound,” although it sounds like it will be a better fit for small spaces like dorm rooms where you only need to hear it from one direction. It also carries over two features from the latest Echo Dot. First, it has Amazon’s AZ2 Neural Edge processor for on-device machine learning tasks. In addition, it can pair with Eero mesh routers to extend your home network’s range by “up to 1,000 square feet.”

The $40 Echo Pop is a somewhat confusing fit in Amazon’s smart speaker lineup. It’s $10 less than the Echo Dot — while having many of the same features — leaving its unique design to differentiate it. The Pop is available in four color options: In addition to the oft-used charcoal and white, new “Lavender Bloom” and “Midnight Teal” options debut in Amazon’s Echo line.

The Echo Auto, which Amazon updated last fall, is arriving in more regions. Today, customers in Australia, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan can buy the latest model for Alexa on the go. As you may recall, the $55 second-gen model is smaller than the original model, and it adds better voice recognition and sound quality.

iMessage on Android was a fever dream, and that dream has come to an end, if an Apple announcement today is any indication.

The FTC and 17 attorneys general filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon in September, alleging the company uses illegal tactics to stifle competition. The suit accused Amazon of punishing sellers for listing their products for lower prices elsewhere, among other "monopolistic practices."

After a 404 Media investigation found Civitai's image generation platform could be used to create images that ‘could be categorized as child pornography,’ its cloud computing provider OctoML has decided to cut ties.

The new "iMessage on Android" app, Beeper Mini, was released on December 5 and offers iMessage blue bubbles and end-to-end encryption to Android users. On Friday, users found they could no longer send and receive messages.

Fortnite Festival brings Rock Band-like rhythm gaming to Epic's ever-expanding online powerhouse.

This week: Google’s Gemini is the biggest threat yet to ChatGPT, Microsoft upgrades its chatbot, too, Lenovo’s huge handheld PC is here

The EU has reached a historic regulation agreement over the development of future AI systems.

Beeper Mini, the chat app that reverse-engineered Apple’s iMessage for Android, is having problems. The entire Beeper platform is seemingly broken, leading to the obvious speculation that Apple has stomped the bootleg iMessage workaround.

The FDA greenlit two new drugs for the treatment of sickle cell disease in patients 12 and older, one of which —Vertex’s drug Casgevy.

Remedy’s Alan Wake 2 is getting a new game plus mode, complete with an updated ending. There’s also plenty of new lore, charms and, of course, a ramp up in enemy difficulty.

OpenAI’s recent drama hasn’t only caught UK regulators’ attention. Bloomberg reported Friday that the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is looking into Microsoft’s investment in the Sam Altman-led company and whether it violates antitrust laws.

Meta’s social network Threads is officially launching in Europe next week on December 14. This has been a long-time coming, as it launched in the US many months back.

Microsoft says it will hire 77 ZeniMax QA contractors as unionized employees. One of the perks for the workers is a copy of Starfield, a game they worked on and wouldn't otherwise have gotten for free.

Some deals are still live from Black Friday and number of new deals have come online since.

The Game Awards not only gave us a list of winners and losers, but also a bunch of game trailers. There was a trailer for a new game from the makers of No Man’s Sky and one for a new Jurassic Park game, among many others.

Hideo Kojima said his documentary, Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds, will be distributed exclusively by Disney+. The legendary game designer posted Thursday on X that the film will launch globally in the spring of 2024.

Several Amazon Echo smart speakers and displays are on sale for the lowest prices we've tracked, and many can be bundled with a Sengled smart bulb for no extra cost.

Google’s NotebookLM, a AI-powered note-taking app, is now generally available to everyone in the US. You can instruct the tool to only look at information from specific sources, which can help with research and taking notes.

In an email sent to customers earlier this week viewed by Engadget, the company announced that it had made updates to the “Dispute Resolution and Arbitration section” of its terms of service that would prevent customers from filing class action lawsuits.

It takes your Framework mainboard, any old parts you have lying around, and turns it into a small form factor PC for light tasks to give your laptop a second, or third, life.

Subscribe to our two newsletters:

– A weekly roundup of our favorite tech deals

– A daily dose of the news you need

Please enter a valid email address

Please select a newsletter

By subscribing, you are agreeing to Engadget's Terms and Privacy Policy.

source