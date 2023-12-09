Nothing Phone (2) announcement set for July 11 – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login

Michail 13 June 2023

Nothing Android

The long-awaited Nothing Phone (2) is launching on July 11. The date is exactly a day shy of the Nothing Phone (1)’s launch which took place on July 12 last year. The second phone from the young London-based tech brand and successor to the Phone (1) will be unveiled via a livestream which will start at 4PM BST time (3PM UTC).

Nothing already confirmed that the Phone (2) will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen and a 4,700 mAh battery. Carl Pei also confirmed the upcoming device will receive 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches. In terms of design, Phone (2) is expected to retain the look of its predecessor but with rounded sides instead of the boxy look on its predecessor.

Source

Don't buy poco phone.. my kernel broken on its own on poco x3

I need memory slot. Otherwise it's nothing for me..

I think you got confused, why buy pixel 7a or samsung A52 when you can buy better CPU better Battery, better OS with nothing phone 2?

Phone finder

All brands Rumor mill

Home News Reviews Compare Coverage Glossary FAQ RSS feed

Youtube Facebook Twitter Instagram

© 2000-2023 GSMArena.com Mobile version Android app Tools Contact us Merch store Privacy Terms of use Change Ad Consent Do not sell my data

source