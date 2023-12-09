Windows 10 Build 16299.98 now available, download offline installer – WindowsLatest

Direct Download links for KB4051963 is now available for Windows 10 Fall Creators Update devices. Microsoft has also published the KB4051963 offline installer, allowing the users to upgrade their Windows 10 machines to the latest cumulative. Alternatively, you can navigate to Settings -> Update & Security -> Windows Update and check for updates.

This is the second cumulative update released for Windows 10 Fall Creators Update and like the predecessor, the latest update also includes general bug fixes and performance improvements. Today’s update advances Windows 10 operating system to Build 16299.64.

Windows 10 KB4051963 Direct Download Links: 64-bit (x64), 32-bit (x86).

Microsoft hasn’t added any new features or major changes to the operating system with the latest cumulative. If you are looking for new features, you will need to join the Windows Insider program and enroll in the Fast Ring.

With this release, Microsoft has fixed a script-related issue with the Internet Explorer where the browser stopped functioning in some cases. Another issue where the Input Method Editor’s (IME) text input window for Internet Explorer does not work. Internet Explorer has been also updated with a fix for rendering a graphics element and form submissions issues.

Another issue where the Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge cannot successfully render any content (including local computer content, local network content, or web content) has been fixed. Microsoft has finally addressed an issue that prevents Forza Motorsport 7 and Forza Horizon 3 from running on some high-end gaming laptop configurations.

Your Windows 10 machine should automatically update to the latest cumulative update. You can, however, force upgrade by navigating to Settings -> Update & Security -> Windows Update or by downloading the offline installers.

