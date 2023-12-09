New movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video this October-November – Amazon India Blog

Prime Video has you covered with an engaging line up of movies, shows and documentaries across genres this festive season. Soak up the festive spirit and take charge of your long weekends with these new releases dropping on Prime Video.

The Transformers universe is expanding even further with its seventh installment, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. This installment focuses on the Autobots and Optimus Prime as they face their greatest obstacle to date. They must work together with the powerful faction of Transformers known as the Maximals to save Earth, as a new menace with the potential to wipe out the entire planet appears.

Featuring six fierce and fabulous real stories of love, Rainbow Rishta is a groundbreaking new docuseries that celebrates queer love in India. Enter the riveting worlds of the protagonists as they move mountains to make their seemingly impossible dreams come true.

Emmy-winning writer Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation, King of the Hill) has created a science fiction comedy series called Upload S3, which is set in a futuristic, technologically advanced world. Furthermore, the most unique aspect of the series is that humans can opt to be uploaded into a virtual world.

Inspired by true events, the Amazon Original film The Burial is a courtroom drama. It follows an interesting court battle where a lawyer helps a funeral home owner save his family business from a corporate behemoth. The film features Jaime Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones and Jurnee Smollett in pivotal roles. Witness how justice unfolds.

The India reboot of the beloved 80s Japanese show Takeshi’s Castle is back with Bhuvan Bam as commentator. This Hindi version of the show will soon stream exclusively on Prime Video.

The Other Zoey revolves around Zoey Miller (Josephine Langford), a smart computer major uninterested in romantic love. She has her life thrown upside down when Zach (Drew Starkey), a popular college soccer player, gets amnesia and mistakes Zoey as his girlfriend. Before she can reveal the truth, she meets Zach’s cousin, Miles (Archie Renaux), with whom she has a lot in common. Still pretending to be Zach’s girlfriend, she realises she has feelings for both of them and is forced to confront her fears.

The reality show 007’s Road to a Million – S1 embarks on a journey of nine regular individuals competing to win a life-altering £1,000,000 prize. They are set off on an incredible journey through a series of James Bond-inspired tasks to uncover questions buried throughout the globe.

Featuring Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh in the lead roles, the season 3 of Permanent Roommates brings back internet’s favourite couple. In this coming-of-age drama, Mikesh and Tanya are in a live-in relationship but have different aspirations for their future. Tanya wants to go abroad, while Mikesh wants to stay in India. Despite their differences, will they be able to sustain their relationship? Watch the series to find out.

One of India’s top-rated shows (9.2/10 on IMDb), the latest season of Aspirants follows the journey of its characters – Abhilash, Guri and Sandeep as they navigate life through love, career, ambition and dreams. The new season offers a dual narrative that switches between the past and the present. Along with senior aspirant Sandeep Bhaiyya, who also encounters hurdles, the three IAS hopefuls near the end of their back-breaking journey with twice as many obstacles. Now an IAS officer, Abhilash attempts to maintain his valued friendships while walking the tightrope between right and wrong.

Maama Maschindra is a Telugu action drama starring Sudheer Babu as Parasuram, who wants to seek revenge for the death of his mother by confronting his father and stepmother. The film beautifully portrays father-daughter bonding and is a gripping tale about family and revenge.

Set in the 1990s, Mark Antony is a Tamil blockbuster film. The sci-fi adventure tale blends future technologies and the violent world of gangsters. Mark gets his hands on a phone that lets him travel back in time. He uses it to uncover family secrets and confront his guardian and adopted father’s (SJ Suryah) true motives.

