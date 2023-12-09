Today's Pound / Dollar News – Pound Sterling Live

Another above-consensus U.S. labour market report has propelled the Dollar higher into the weekend.
December 8,2023
The Dollar was firmer against the Pound and other major currencies after a survey of the U.S. economy showed continued growth in November and cautioned market participants against overzealous Federal Reserve interest rate cut expectations.
December 5,2023
The Pound to Dollar exchange rate has risen amidst a broad-based selloff in the Dollar, but at the start of December, that move now looks stretched, according to one of the world’s largest investment banks.
December 5,2023
GBPUSD has had a solid run of late, rising 3.87% in November, but the first full week of the new month could be characterised by consolidation as investors await Friday’s all-important U.S. jobs report.
December 4,2023
Pound Sterling could be set for further gains against the Dollar into year-end with one market professional saying the stage looks set for a ‘Santa Rally’.
December 1,2023
Strategists at international payments firm Convera say the month of December could bring with it a break above the key 1.28 level for the Pound to Dollar exchange rate (GBPUSD).
November 30,2023
GBPUSD breached 1.27 for the first time since September, but Pound Sterling is left looking technically overbought at the time of writing on Wednesday, suggesting it’s time for cool heads to prevail.
December 4,2023
The British pound is going for less than one euro at the UK’s largest airport as currency shops there charge continue to charge significant spreads.
