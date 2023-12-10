Humane launches wearable AI projector pin to replace your phone – Android Authority

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Back in April, ex-Apple veteran and Humane cofounder Imran Chaudhri appeared at a TED Talk to show off his startup’s inaugural product — a wearable AI projector pin that works like ChatGPT. The company has now officially launched the AI-powered device, giving it the name AI Pin.

Humane’s AI Pin consists of a square-shaped device and a battery. Using magnets, the device is designed to attach to your clothes or other surfaces.

Powering the AI Pin is a Snapdragon processor, but it’s unclear which chip it uses. The pin also features a touchpad, camera, and tiny built-in projector. There’s a battery booster that comes with it as well, which adds 20 grams to the weight of the device (34g).

As for the camera, it’s capable of taking 13MP shots and video, but will require a software update first. To use the camera, however, you’ll need to manually wake the device up by tapping or dragging on the touchpad. When the device is on, the “Trust Light” will turn on, letting you and others know it is capturing, recording, or collecting data.

The main feature this pin touts is its AI integration, which runs on OpenAI’s GPT-4. It can handle actions like voice-based messaging, AI language translation, and more. There’s also a “catch me up” feature that can take information from your meetings and distill it down into quick bullet points. Through its operating Cosmos OS, the pin is able to direct queries to the right tools automatically, allowing you to avoid having to download and manage apps.

In addition to the $699 price tag ($699 at Humane), you’ll also have to pay for Humane’s $24 subscription. This subscription puts the device on T-Mobile’s network for data coverage and gives your a phone number to use. According to Wired, the AI Pin will be available for pre-order starting on November 16 and won’t start shipping until early 2024.

