Upgrade any Fire TV with 14% off an Alexa Voice Remote Pro – BGR

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick lineup is comprised of some of the most popular streaming media players on the market. Prices range from $30 for the Lite version up to $55 for the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and each model offers different features. None of Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks come with Amazon’s new and improved Alexa Voice Remote Pro, however.

If you want to upgrade to the Alexa Voice Remote Pro and get cool features like remote finder and backlit buttons, you typically need to fork over another $35. Right now, however, the Alexa Voice Remote Pro is on sale for $29.99, matching the lowest price so far.

Last week, we told you about several impressive Fire TV Stick deals that slashed the prices of each Amazon streaming dongle. There were several impressive sales available, however all but one of those deals have now ended.

The good news is that the one lingering deal happens to be the single best Fire TV Stick deal that Amazon has ever offered. It’s a special coupon code that drops the Fire TV Stick 4K Max to just $24.99, a new all-time low price. That’s more than half off!

As many of you already know, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the best and fastest model that Amazon has ever made. But despite being Amazon’s top model, it still doesn’t come with the latest and greatest version of the Fire TV Stick remote.

The only way to get an Alexa Voice Remote Pro is to purchase one separately. And right now, there’s a rare discount available on Amazon’s upgraded Alexa Voice Remote Pro that drops your price to $29.99.

In addition to all the features you get with a regular Fire TV remote, the Alexa Voice Remote Pro adds some great extra capabilities. Here’s a quick run-through:

As for compatibility, the Alexa Voice Remote Pro works with every Fire TV Stick model other than the very first Fire TV Stick that Amazon ever released. It also works with several televisions that have Fire TV software built in.

Amazon’s Alexa Voice Remote Pro is an awesome upgrade, especially right now while there’s a deal. At just $29.99, you really can’t go wrong.

And here’s an idea: Use this opportunity to upgrade your Fire TV Stick, too. The $55 Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale with a $30 discount when you use the coupon code UP4KMAX at checkout. Grab one on sale, and then use the $30 you save to get a discounted Alexa Voice Remote Pro!

Of note, not everyone is eligible for this sale. You can learn more in our earlier coverage of this Fire TV Stick 4K Max deal.

