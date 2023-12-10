G.S. Lakie play features personal video from astronaut Chris Hadfield – Lethbridge News Now

LETHBRIDGE, AB – An ambitious theatrical show put on by Lethbridge’s G.S. Lakie Middle School aims to bridge the arts and science.

They will be putting on a production of LUNA, which is a collection of original dance numbers.

Artistic Director Kristi Legge says it brings together a lot of different performances from different types of performers.

“It incorporates live music, our choir, our drama program, our science students in Grade 6, as well as all of our dancers at G.S. Lakie and our artists. It’s been a really cool collaboration.”

Altogether, as many as 200 students are part of the production, which also includes some cast members from other schools.

Some of the science and arts students have contributed their own projects to this production.

LNN spoke to Grade 8 students Aiden Fletcher and Will Peterson.

Peterson is a veteran dancer who will be doing a variety of hip hop dances.

Fletcher is an avid football player who was saught out by Legge, in part, for his strength. He will be invisible on stage and will hold some of the ballet dancers in the air.

Both say it has been a rewarding experience that has also lead to them making lots of new friends.

One thing everyone involved in the play is excited about is the collaboration with Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield.

Legge says they reached out to him to see if they could use one of his existing educational videos, but he had a better idea.

“He actually was very receptive and agreed to do a personalized video that we’ve incorporated, so that was really exciting to collaborate with him.”

As for what specifically Hadfield says in the video, you will have to go to the Yates Memorial Theatre on Thursday, February 13 to see for yourself.

There are two showtimes – one at 4:30 pm and one at 7:00 pm. The 7:00 showtime is sold out.

Tickets are $12 each.



Suite 220, 410-7th Street South

Lethbridge, AB

T1J 2G6

Phone: (403)329-0955

NEWSROOM: (403)329-6397

We strive to achieve the highest ethical standards in all that we do. Our newsroom abides by the RTDNA Code of Ethics and Professional Conduct and follows the Canadian Press Stylebook.

LethbridgeNewsNow IS A DIVISION OF

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

source