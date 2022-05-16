Poll: Should Microsoft stop setting release dates for Xbox games so early? – Windows Central

Source: Bethesda Softworks

The delay of Starfield and Redfall pushed back Bethesda’s first two Xbox console-exclusive titles since being purchased by Microsoft. The move has left a gap in Xbox’s 2022 lineup and left many fans disappointed. It’s also the latest example of the gaming industry promising a release date, but being left unable to deliver.

Of course, games are delayed for a variety of factors. Developers, artists, and those that work on titles all put in an incredible amount of effort over several years to launch a new game. But the reality is that games often get delayed, so we’d like to know if Microsoft should take a different approach.

In this week’s poll, we’d like to know how you think Microsoft should announce upcoming games.

Should Microsoft announce specific release dates for games far in advance?

Microsoft and other game publishers have taken a variety of approaches to announce games. Some titles, such as those in the Forza series are usually announced when they’re close to finished, releasing just a few months later. This is a more cautious approach that results in almost no delayed titles but doesn’t create hype or allow a company to place an item on a public roadmap.

Other titles, such as the Fable reboot and Perfect Dark, were announced without a specific release date. This approach allows people to get excited about the game without tying a company to a release window.

Companies probably won’t want to emulate the launch of Halo Infinite, even if the game itself is highly rated. Microsoft announced the game in 2018, announced a release window a year later, then delayed the game all the way to 2021. Even after release, Halo Infinite lacks support for multiplayer campaign co-op and Forge, among other key features.

Should the company set firm dates? Should it announce games without any promises? Should team Xbox wait to announce games until just before they launch? Let us know in this week’s poll and explain your reasoning in the comments below.

