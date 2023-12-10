Verizon customers can now get 5 streaming services for $20. – Verizon

Our editorial transparency tool uses blockchain technology to permanently log all changes made to official releases after publication. However, this post is not an official release and therefore not tracked. Visit our learn more for more information.

The Verizon Newsroom greatly values transparency and we’re committed to setting the industry standard for corporate communications. By integrating blockchain technology, we’re able to permanently log all changes made to official releases after publication.

With new myPlan perk, Verizon customers save the most on content they love.

Full Transparency

Our editorial transparency tool uses blockchain technology to permanently log all changes made to official releases after publication. However, this post is not an official release and therefore not tracked. Visit our learn more for more information.

On today’s edition of Up To Speed we shared the newest perk coming to myPlan: The Netflix & Max (with ads) bundle.

Here is everything you need to know:

Tell us what you think of Up To Speed.

V Team, go to Inside Verizon Intranet to join the conversation

Raquel Wilson is a former adfellow and now on her way to becoming a communications pro. You can always rely on her to have a good book recommendation and a latte she probably paid way too much for.

We broke down all things related to Ethics. If you’ve ever wondered what happens during an Ethics investigation, today’s episode features three guests who helped demystify the process.

In today’s edition of Up To Speed live, hosts Raquel and Jen recapped the Thanksgiving holiday and how Verizon showed up big at the NYC Thanksgiving Day parade.

source