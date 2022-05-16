How to type in Hindi on WhatsApp on your iPhone and android – India Today

Jump to navigation

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used apps across the globe. The instant reach of any contact is present just at the user’s fingertips. Millions of people get connected with their family and friends via this app. People prefer to use the English language around the world on WhatsApp, whereas people in India mostly communicate via regional languages or Hindi. The only thing that is required to do is to activate Hindi Devanagari on your device and type messages in Hindi with anyone via SMS or email or WhatsApp.

Android:

Step 1: Open the settings option on your device and head to the languages and input section.

Step 2: Choose the Add Language tab and select the Hindi language by clicking on + Add Language below. Once completed, the Hindi language will be automatically downloaded on your device.

Step 3: Next, click on the Languages and Types, which enables the Language Switching Mode present at the bottom.

Step 4: Now choose any of the options between the Language Key and Space Bar Swipe, Language Key, and Space Bar Swipe options as per the users’ preference.

Step 5: Once the previous step is over, you can open an individual chat on WhatsApp and then swipe the space bar to type Hindi.

iPhones:

Step 1: Open Whatsapp on your iOS device and go to the individual chat window where you want to send a message.

Step 2: Click on the chat box option where you will observe a globe-like sign.

Step 3: Tap on it and choose Hindi from the options available.

Step 4: Finally, your device is ready with the Hindi typing option.

