HONOR X30 leaks on official images ahead of the announcement – Pocketnow

HONOR will officially unveil the X30 tomorrow, December 16. We are less than 24 hours away from seeing the device launch officially, and we already have hands-on images of the upcoming device, and even HONOR itself has given us a closer look with new official renders.

The HONOR X30 will have a familiar design, in fact, nearly identical to the HUAWEI P40 Pro. At first glance, the only main difference appears to be the front-facing camera, which is a punch-hole design on the X30 as opposed to the pill-shaped cutout on the P40 Pro. Aside from that, the two devices look alike, and the X30 features the same doughnut-shaped camera module, with three cameras and the LED flash placed evenly.

Shortly after the image was posted, another leakster showed more photos of the upcoming HONOR X30 while holding it. The leakster said the screen is a 6.7-inch LCD panel, and the device is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset (via GSMArena). It’s worth noting that the Snapdragon 695 is a 5G capable chipset, and HONOR is rumored to be able to take advantage of it. The camera specifications are still unknown at this point, but we can see two sensors for portrait and macro photos.

HONOR will officially unveil the X30 tomorrow at 2:30 AM ET (15:30 Chinese time) where we’ll find out all of the remaining missing information. We should hear more about the operating system, and launch prices, as well as launch dates and regions where it’ll be available. We’ll have to wait and see if it will be sold outside of China, and whether it’ll have Google Play installed by default.

What are your thoughts about the upcoming HONOR X30 mid-ranger? Do you think the company will make it available outside of China? Would you be interested in purchasing it? Let us know in the comments below!

