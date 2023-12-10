iOS 17 could come with these 6 exciting changes – Digital Trends

As we get closer and closer to Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), where we expect the unveiling of the company’s mixed reality headset, the rumors about iOS 17 continue to pile up every day too.

According to a Weibo post from the same user who revealed that the iPhone 14 would come in a yellow color, iOS 17 may bring six big new features. Some of these changes involve the Control Center, lock screen, Apple Music, and App Library.

Here is the list of possible iOS 17 changes:

We’ve already heard whispers that the Control Center would be getting a redesign, so that seems much more likely with this new report. But the other features from this account seem to be new things that we’re hearing about for the first time. Of course, none of these are exactly groundbreaking, but some users may have been requesting them, and they can actually be some nice quality-of-life improvements.

So far, it seems that all iOS 17 rumors point to it being more of a release that is focused on stability and performance enhancements rather than bringing big, innovative new features. The source for this particular rumor, however, does not have a long-term history with Apple rumors, so none of this is guaranteed until we see Apple reveal iOS 17 on June 5.

Mark Gurman at Bloomberg recently shared what he expects from iOS 17 on The MacRumors Show podcast, which includes overall improvements to the Find My and Wallet apps. He has also stated that iOS 17 is unlikely to have “major new features,” like the home screen widgets in iOS 14 and lock screen customization in iOS 16.

Apple says its Ceramic Shield glass over the iPhone’s screen is “tougher than any smartphone glass,” but how accurate is this statement? The Digital Trends Mobile team has each been using one of the iPhone 14 series models for the last year and two of us haven’t put a separate screen protector on, while the third member of the team has. Here’s how the screens have held up — and what we think about Ceramic Shield.

Ceramic Shield was first introduced by Apple on the iPhone 12, and it claimed it went “beyond glass by adding a new high-temperature crystallization step that grows nano-ceramic crystals within the glass matrix, increasing drop performance by 4x.” Apple worked with Corning, the same company that makes Gorilla Glass, which is used on many smartphones from other manufacturers, to produce Ceramic Shield. It’s found on all iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and now all iPhone 15 models.

iPhone 14 Pro — Andy Boxall

No light shows scratches on the iPhone 14 Pro’s Ceramic Shield are invisible Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Apple’s Journal app in iOS 17 is like a basic notetaking app supercharged with AI. It offers prompts and suggestions based on what you do throughout the day to help you journal your daily entries.

While the app is a basic white screen with a “+” icon, it’s what happens after you tap on that icon that sets it apart from Notes or other journaling apps. I’ve been using the app for a little while now, and while it’s not perfect, it is off to a really interesting start.

Using iOS 17’s Journal app

This has been a fantastic year for smartphones due to the sheer variety of great devices at all prices. In other words, if you wanted a brilliant new phone this year, it didn’t have to be a $1,000-plus flagship.

I’ve used and reviewed a great many phones over the past 12 months, but the following five have left the biggest impression to become what I consider the very best you can get.

iPhone 15 Plus

Apple iPhone 15 Plus Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

