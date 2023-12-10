Bitcoin Price Climbs Above $31,000 – The Wall Street Journal

LIVE UPDATES | CONCLUDED
Last Updated:
Oct. 23, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT
Updated 2 months ago
By
Vicky Ge Huang
, Reporter
The price of bitcoin rose above $31,000 Monday, touching its highest level since May 2022.
Bitcoin traded at about $31,574 at 5 p.m. ET Monday, up 6.7% from its level at 5 p.m. ET Friday. The digital currency has gained 91% this year, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
Bitcoin-related assets also rose to start the week. Shares of Coinbase Global, which is slated to report third-quarter earnings next Thursday, gained more than 3%. Shares of Bitcoin miners Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms jumped.
Coinbase Global Inc.
COIN (U.S.: Nasdaq)
Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.
MARA (U.S.: Nasdaq)
Riot Platforms Inc.
RIOT (U.S.: Nasdaq)
Bitcoin USD
BTCUSD (CoinDesk)
