Bitcoin Price Climbs Above $31,000 – The Wall Street Journal

Oct. 23, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT

Vicky Ge Huang

The price of bitcoin rose above $31,000 Monday, touching its highest level since May 2022.

Bitcoin traded at about $31,574 at 5 p.m. ET Monday, up 6.7% from its level at 5 p.m. ET Friday. The digital currency has gained 91% this year, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Bitcoin-related assets also rose to start the week. Shares of Coinbase Global, which is slated to report third-quarter earnings next Thursday, gained more than 3%. Shares of Bitcoin miners Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms jumped.

Coinbase Global Inc.

COIN (U.S.: Nasdaq)

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.

MARA (U.S.: Nasdaq)

Riot Platforms Inc.

RIOT (U.S.: Nasdaq)

Bitcoin USD

BTCUSD (CoinDesk)

