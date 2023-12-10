Hulu June 2023 Schedule: New TV & Movie Release Dates – ComingSoon.net

By Tudor Leonte

A biographical comedy-drama starring Jesse Garcia as the inventor of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos is topping the Hulu June 2023 schedule. Here are all the release dates for the new TV series and movies coming out via the streaming service this month.

On June 9, Hulu will add Flamin’ Hot to its available content. Based on the memoir of Richard Montañez — the man behind the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos snack –, the upcoming adaptation was directed by Eva Longoria from a script by Lewis Colick and Linda Yvette Chávez. The story follows Montañez’s rise from a janitor at Frito-Lay to the creator of the popular snack. Besides Garcia, the cast includes Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert, and Tony Shalhoub, among others. Flamin’ Hot premiered at this year’s South by Southwest, and will also head to Disney Plus.

Check out more streaming release schedules below:

When I’m not feasting my eyes on the Lord of the Rings trilogy, I’m probably watching some MMA fights. Dreaming of the United States. Sic Parvis Magna.

Share article

source