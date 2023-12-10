MCU: The Problem with the Disney+ Shows – MovieWeb

While the Disney+ Marvel shows are fun to watch, do they have any impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

As Marvel stories, the Disney+ original shows are fun to watch. They capture the stakes and adventure of the films but allow more time for character development. However, as many positive elements as the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows may have, they also tend to be a part of the problem with the world's expansion. While some of the issues may fall on fan expectations, the shows themselves have been known to drop the ball in the final episodes when it comes to a significant conclusion. For example, although Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness portrayed the aftermath of Wanda's events in WandaVision, for the most part, a majority of what was relevant was summed up in a few short lines before it became clear what Wanda's motivation was.

Update August 16, 2023: With the conclusion of Secret Invasion over and season 2 of Loki on the horizon, this article has been updated with more information regarding the Disney+ MCU series.

While other shows could have massive impacts on the MCU, such will the MCU continue to use Jennifer Walters once She-Hulk: Attorney At Law ends? Or will she fade into the background? Will Marc and Steven continue to play a role, or will the events of Moon Knight not be essential to the overall story? It has now been two years since the first MCU series premiered on Disney+ and four years since Marvel announced they would be doing television series, and here are some problems that have popped up since.

For the most part, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has learned how to blend the adventure and dramatic elements perfectly with the light-hearted and comical tone that keeps the stories fun and upbeat with severe stakes. However, with so many different shows and separate perspectives, things have slightly changed. For example, Moon Knight is more of a drama story as Marc Spector and Steven Grant strive to help each other, along with the devastating plot twist when Steven eventually learns the truth. In contrast, that is vastly different from She-Hulk's sitcom structure and fourth wall breaks or the early episodes of WandaVision.Meanwhile, Ms. Marvel's tone resembles how the MCU presents Spider-Man. Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Hawkeye all exhibit a mixture of what viewers would expect from the MCU movies.

While the changes in tone work perfectly for the individual shows, they are all a part of one overall universe, and so far, no attempts have been made to meld these properties together.Marvel Comics have many different stories being published monthly with different writers and artist trying out different tones. A She-Hulk comic being published will be stylistically different from a Moon Knight comic, but those characters can and do exist in the same universe. So the different tones aren't an issue. The issue is it is unclear when and how these characters will fit into each other's worlds.

When the MCU started, everyone wondered how they would take a science fiction character like Iron Man with a fantasy character like Thor and make them work alongside a pulp World War II hero like Captain America. The Avengers showed these different elements can come together. It would be nice to see how a comedy character like She-Hulk interacts with a more traditional MCU hero like Hawkeye. Or what happens when you drop Moon Knight into the more family-friendly world of Ms. Marvel? Marvel is embracing their different tones but not fully.

Granted, this one is not entirely the easiest to follow in the films, either. But, it is significantly more difficult in a series like Moon Knight, where the lack of direct connections to the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe basically means it could have taken place at any given time. Now timeline placement is not and should not be the more important element of a story. What matters is if it is good. Yet the MCU has sold itself on how everything is connected and at times, seems to be ignoring the connection.

Related: MCU: Why Origin Stories Are Better As Television Shows

In Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan is obsessed with Captain Marvel and the Avengers, even starting the show by explaining the Blip and how the Avengers saved the world. However, nearly every MCU show has attempted to avoid the question of who had been blipped out of existence. Disregarding it removes the trauma that those characters, or their families and friends, would have suffered in those five years or returning after five years away. It is a major Earth-changing event and would likely have impacted various character relationships we've seen.

Once the show ends, how will the Disney+ Marvel characters be brought into the overall films? WandaVision and Ms. Marvel had direct references to how they will be tied into feature films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and The Marvels, respectively. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was basically a giant ad for Captain America: Brave New World, and now it is confirmed Bucky Barnes will continue on in Thunderbolts.

Yet what about characters like Moon Knight or She-Hulk? Moon Knight has no direct reference or connections to any MCU heroes, and so far, there are no plans to connect him with other supernatural heroes like Blade or Werewolf by Night. She-Hulk has connections to Hulk and Wong, so there are avenues for her to return, but nothing has been confirmed so far. Her own series makes a joke about this with them teasing, "see you on the big screen," and then telling her no. When will She-Hulk or Moon Knight appear next? Nobody knows. Same with Kate Bishop on Hawkeye. That series seemed to set her up as his new replacement in the MCU, but no new project has been announced for her, not even a tease for the Young Avengers.

For years when Marvel fans saw a movie, they knew a hero would be back. After Captain America: Civil War, they knew both a new Spider-Man and Black Panther film was coming. Ant-Man not only showed up in Captain America: Civil War one year after his own film opened in theaters, but the end credits scene also promised Wasp and audiences knew she would be in the next Ant-Man movie. Many of these MCU heroes, nobody knows when they will appear next.

MCU shows tend to do brilliantly until they reach the finale. At this point, they seem to fall short, portraying an anti-climactic battle or not quite delivering what viewers were hoping for. This is due to a number of factors. Shows like Hawkeye, Loki, and WandaVision all wait until close to the conclusion to reveal the villain of the story, meaning the last episode not only has to catch up with everything on the villain's side but also needs to conclude the entire series.In an attempt to match the big screen action audiences have come to expect from the MCU, the season finales tend to start with big giant action scenes that are quickly resolved but also don't give a lot of time for proper resolution.

The worst offender might be Moon Knight, which features a giant action scene at the end but also quickly resolves with the main villain being defeated off-screen and a major conflict of the series left unresolved.She-Hulk: Attorney at Law seemed to address the issue with the MCU series, on how they always end in giant fights with various plotlines that don't make sense culminating. This suggested Marvel had heard these criticisms and was going to work on it…but then Secret Invasion came out and does the exact same ending that She-Hulk was making fun of, even down to the blood that is a little too close to super soldier serum.

While all shows have solid openings and middles, the endings do not always hold up, leaving fans unsatisfied and uncertain about when they will see the characters next. They wrap up the individual show well enough but don't feel like fully satisfying conclusions, and since it is unclear if any of the series will get follow-up seasons, it makes it more frustrating.

One of the biggest issues with the MCU series, and even some of the Star Wars series, is they are not structured like television shows. The series feels bloated and stretched out, feeling like long movies. While Marvel's developed a strong formula for films which has been pretty consistent, that does not translate to television as television shows have a different structure. Series like Loki, Moon Knight, and Secret Invasion all could have been two hours movies, but by stretching them out into television series, they tend to drag and are left unsatisfying.

The series that have worked are ones that embrace a television format. WandaVision is a story that only could have been told on television and uses each episode to pay homage to classic TV but also incorporate into the larger themes of dealing with grief. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is very much a traditional half-hour comedy series, with each episode being distinct. An origin episode, a magic episode, the Daredevil episode. Each one works as a stand-alone while also telling a larger overarching story. Ms. Marvel could have been a movie, but it also wisely uses its television format to make each episode distinct, and a major part of the hero's identity is formed in each episode.

Marvel needs to understand that film and television are two different mediums. They move at different paces and tell stories differently. If they are sticking with a weekly release pattern, they need to make sure their stories are engaging on a week-to-week basis but also make revisitation easier.

The MCU has sold itself on being connected and how one has to watch everything to understand the next entry. This is part of how people have felt the MCU has operated. Yet this has not entirely been the truth. Audiences clearly didn't need to see all the origin MCU movies to understand The Avengers, as was shown by that film making more money in its opening weekend than Thor, Captain America: The First Avenger, or The Incredible Hulk in their entire domestic runs. Audiences can watch the Ant-Man movies without needing to see Doctor Strange.

The connections make it feel like you need to see everything, but one does not.Yet the television series creates an interesting paradox. When it comes to Phase 4, you must watch WandaVision first to understand Wanda's motivations in Doctor Strange and The Multiverse of Madness. However, the story told in the movie essentially negates the redemption arc Wanda had in the last two chapters of the show. It is expected to watch The Marvels; one will not only need to have seen Captain Marvel but also need to have seen WandaVision, Ms. Marvel, and Secret Invasion to understand it fully. Yet Secret Invasion ends with Fury in the same place he started the series, meaning the film might just ignore it and make it unnecessary.

Related: MCU: Which Character is the New Leader of The Avengers?

Somehow the shows are sold as these big important events, but in the end, don't seem to matter that much in the grand scheme of things. The most interesting things they do for the universe are not big plot-changing shifts but digging deeper into the characters or introducing new exciting characters. In many ways, the Disney+ shows are similar to the Defenders Saga made by Marvel at Netflix. When Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and The Punisher made their big splash on Netflix, they acknowledged the MCU events but did their own thing separately.

These spin-offs had an approach much similar to the comic books, letting everyone know the events are indeed in the same MCU we know and love, but each story is told within its own bubble.This was refreshing as it let them stand on their own, but also, more hardcore Marvel fans saw them as less important because they did not contribute to the wider narrative, and the characters would never interact with the bigger names. There was joy in following these shows as everything that happens in them that could be relevant is relegated to a crumb within the larger picture of the narrative being built, which can be said is true for the Disney+ series.

The most pressing issues affecting each of the MCU shows are the overall quality of the writing and the need to tell non-stories to move forward and set up the next thing they want to offer. Did Secret Invasion need to be told? How did it change or impact the MCU? What was the overall reason to tell this story as a Disney+ series other than to make another streaming series for Disney+ to keep people subscribed to the platform?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney CEO Bob Chapek put extra pressure on all the Disney subsidiaries to release more material for Disney+ as that was seen as the future. While series like WandaVision, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law were already announced, this is when Marvel Studios started announcing more projects. Secret Invasion was announced at this time, as was Echo, Agatha Harkness: Coven of Chaos, and Wonder Man. While these series can be good, it is clear Disney was putting more pressure on Marvel just to make more, and the addition of television series to the film slate stretched Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige thin. Sadly, the MCU has lost its compass by focusing too much on quantity over quality.

Recently they have announced they are scaling back productions and will now be focusing on the series they already have announced. So it is unlikely there will be any announcements in the near future for future television series. They likely have a full slate into 2024, so the studio can now focus on getting their series right. After two years, hopefully, Marvel Studios has learned its lesson, and Kevin Feige can bring the magic back to this beloved brand.

By subscribing, you agree to our Privacy Policy and may receive occasional deal communications; you can unsubscribe anytime.

Lindsay Press loves television shows, movies, and books. As a writer, she loves to keep a close eye on character development, story growth, and tropes that pop up in various genres from teen dramas to romantic comedies and horror movies. Lindsay spends most of her time immersed in stories and finding an exciting new show or movie to become engrossed in.

source