Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go 3 takes another try at a budget laptop – PCWorld

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go 2 allows Microsoft to take a another crack at the budget laptop market. It remains virtually unchanged from its earlier offering, simply providing an updated 12th-gen Core chip inside of it.
The Surface Laptop Go 2 always struck us as a struggle for Microsoft to establish a budget laptop in a competitive market, but with the premium Surface name attached. The Surface Laptop Go 3 tries again, this time moving from a Core i5-1135G7 to a Core i5-1235U.
The trouble is that Microsoft is again trying to convince you that a sub-1080p screen (12.45-inch, 1536×1024 touchscreen) is satisfactory. And to be fair, it kind of is, at least in our earlier reviews. The trouble is that back-to-school laptop deals and just general laptop deals routinely offer discounts on laptops that are comparable, if not better. That’s going to be a challenge for the Surface Laptop Go 3 on paper, right off the bat.
Essentially, the Surface Laptop Go 3 is the same as the Laptop Go 2 in all respects, except for 8GB or 16GB RAM options and 256GB of SSD storage for consumers. There is a 512GB option for business users, which a consumer could presumably buy as well. That option, with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, is reportedly priced at $1,199. We haven’t been able to confirm that on Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go 3 for Business page, but it sounds a little ridiculous if true.
Otherwise, you can preorder Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go 3 on Microsoft’s site for between $799 and $999. They’ll ship October 3. And if you don’t want a Surface Laptop Go 2, you could always opt for a Surface Laptop Studio 2 or a Surface Go 4 for Business, both of which Microsoft announced today.
As PCWorld’s senior editor, Mark focuses on Microsoft news and chip technology, among other beats. He has formerly written for PCMag, BYTE, Slashdot, eWEEK, and ReadWrite.
