When does Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass release for Mumbai (India) server? – Sportskeeda

Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 is on the horizon, and now the eyes are set on the Premier Global Open Beta and the reintroduction of Bind into the ranked map pool after the recent rework. The upcoming release will also bring in a host of new in-game content, including the Battlepass, which looks quite promising. It is recommended for players who wish to acquire in-game vanity items without burning a hole in their pocket.

Moreover, the upcoming iteration looks quite promising, with three attractive collections up for grabs. Read through for details of the Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass.

Players on the Mumbai server can look forward to the release of the new Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass on April 26, 2023.

However, as is the case with the release of any update, the servers are expected to be temporarily pulled offline at about 14:00 PST for the Asia Pacific region, corresponding to 2:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30). Subsequently, the game will remain inaccessible for several hours.

Players on the Mumbai server will likely be able to purchase the new Battlepass in the early hours of April 26, 2023, after downloading the 6.08 patch once the scheduled backend maintenance has ended.

As always, the upcoming Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass is expected to be priced at 1000 VP, which translates to $9.99 or INR 800 and comes with various skins.

The upcoming Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass will feature three skin lines: Monstrocity, Bound, and Moondash collection. This will include gun skins for Vandal, Spectre, Ares, and Sheriff as part of the Monstrocity collection featuring four color variants.

In the meantime, Melee, Phantom, Judge, Bulldog, and Classic skin will be offered as part of the Bound collection. This has specifically caught the attention of the players. Finally, four other skins, including Stinger, Marshal, and Guardian, will be part of the impressive Moondash Skinline.

Alongside the skins, players will also be in for a treat with a wide array of exciting gun buddies, player cards, and even sprays. Players must accumulate the required EXP to progress through the levels and collect the items.

As per the career page within the game, the Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 competitive queue will end on April 25, 2023, at 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30). After the closure of the Competitive mode, players will only have Deathmatch, Swiftplay, Spike Rush, and Escalation at their disposal until the servers are back again.

They will once again be able to play ranked matches after the start of Episode 6 Act 3 on April 26, 2023.

