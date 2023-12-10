No Updates

The Verizon Newsroom greatly values transparency and we’re committed to setting the industry standard for corporate communications. By integrating blockchain technology, we’re able to permanently log all changes made to official releases after publication.

Verizon named “Official 5G Network of the Washington Commanders” to provide technology solutions at FedExField for fans, players and coaches

Full Transparency

No Updates

NEW YORK – The Washington Commanders today announced a new partnership with Verizon that will improve the experience for fans at FedExField starting in 2024. Named the “Official 5G Network of the Washington Commanders,” Verizon is the first corporate partner to sign on with the Commanders since the sale of the team was finalized last month.

Through this partnership, Verizon will provide connectivity aiming to enhance the fan experience, from helping fans get through concession lines quickly, to catching all the action on the field.

“We’re excited to have Verizon join us in this new chapter of Washington Commanders football,” said Commanders President Jason Wright. “Football is back in the DMV and Verizon will help improve the experience at FedExField for fans, players and coaches. We are thrilled to welcome Verizon as an official partner of the team.”

“As a new corporate partner supporting the Washington Commanders, we look forward to providing technology solutions that will improve the experience for fans on and off the field, and ensure reliable communications for game day operations and personnel," said Chris Flood, Atlantic North Market President for Verizon. “This is an exciting new chapter in Commanders history and we are excited to be a part of it in a big way."

As a partner that shares the team’s commitment to supporting our nation’s military, Verizon will be the presenting sponsor of the Commanders annual military base practice on Friday, August 25 at Joint Base Andrews. Military members in attendance will have the opportunity to watch practice from the sidelines and connect with players and sign autographs at the conclusion of practice.

Starting this season, Verizon will deploy a Managed Private Wireless Solution at FedExField and across each of the other 29 U.S. NFL stadiums. This solution includes full support for coach-to-coach communications on the field and provides the NFL with speed, security and reliability for critical on field coach-to-coach communication.

source