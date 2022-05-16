No iPhone 14 mini likely in 2022! If you like small, check this CRAZY iPhone 13 mini price cut – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Apple is preparing to launch the iPhone 14 series in the second half of 2022. And just ahead of launch, leaks and rumours are all contributing to the rising excitement over the next iPhone 14. But many will be disappointed to know that iPhone 14 series may not bring the iPhone 14 mini! Yes, the previous iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini will be the only options available for you while considering a compact iPhone packed with premium features of Apple. Well, the good part is you can get an iPhone 13 mini now at the super-affordable price of just zero! You read it right! You can get the iPhone 13 mini for free on AT&T. Yes, there is a catch as there are some criteria that you need to fulfil. Here’s how to get this iPhone 13 mini deal. Also Read: This iPhone 13 price is absolutely MASSIVE, but there is a catch

You can purchase the iPhone 13 mini for $699.99 or $19.45/month from AT&T. But if you want to get it at zero cost, then you will need to subscribe to the installment plan of AT&T and trade-in your old smartphone. Let’s understand the deal step by step.

First, visit the AT&T website and find your iPhone 13 mini smartphone under deals segment. Once you open the iPhone 13 mini link, you will need to select a colour option and memory variant. The entry level variant of iPhone 13 mini comes in 128GB of storage which is available at $19.45 per month. Also Read: iPhone 13 Pro Max price cut: Forget iPhone 14, Get this offer NOW; check details

Second, ensure to subscribe to the AT&T installment agreement which can get you up to $700 off on the iPhone 13 mini as bill credits. After that, you need to trade in your old smartphone under the ‘Trade in and save’ option. You will find ‘Trade in your current device’ option there. Tap on it and then find your current device in the list.

You need to note here that not every smartphone will get you the iPhone 13 mini for free. To check if your device is eligible for the trade-in deal, just open the section and select the required brand and model name. Also, do ensure that your old smartphone is free of scratches, damages, and non-functional battery.

Once you apply for the deal, and trade-in your old smartphone (applicable to Free iPhone 13 mini deal), you will enter a 36-month long contract with AT&T and you will have to continue with the plan for the entire period. That means your payment for the iPhone 13 mini will be postponed for this certain period and you can enjoy using the new iPhone free for that particular period.

