Mark Levin Attacks Fox News Colleague Laura Ingraham Over Dr. Oz Bashing – The Daily Beast

Media Reporter

As the Pennsylvania Republican Senate primary battle continues to heat up ahead of ballots being cast on Tuesday, Fox News hosts rage over who’s most qualified. On Friday night, host Mark Levin, who mounts failing boycott campaigns and serves as an informal Trump hype man, took things a step farther by taking a massive swing at fellow Fox News host Laura Ingraham over her non-stop bashing of Dr. Mehmet Oz. “For some reason, the 10PM-er has a real hate-on for Oz,” Levin said of Ingraham, who hosts the 10 p.m. slot. “I don’t hate Oz. I don’t hate McCormick. I think they’re both terrific men,” he continued on his radio program, in remarks flagged by the liberal watchdog group Media Matters for America. “But there’s something going on with the 10PM-er. I’m a Pennsylvanian. 10PM-er is not a Pennsylvanian. But some people, because they have a camera in their face, actually think they know what’s best for you without actually inquiring into it.” The perpetually upset Levin then claimed that Ingraham has a “cork up her nose.”

