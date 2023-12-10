Xbox Black Friday deals include all time low console bundles and $20 off controllers – Engadget

The Xbox Series S starter pack is down to a record low price in a Black Friday deal from Microsoft. The starter bundle for the 512GB Series S — which also includes a wireless controller and three months of Game Pass Ultimate — is just $240, compared to its normal price of $300. You can also pick up extra controllers at an exceptionally low price from Amazon right now, with a choice from a slew of different colors. The Xbox Core Wireless Controller is 31 percent off, bringing it down to $45 from its usual price of $65 for a $20 savings.

The Xbox Series S Starter Bundle comes with a console, wireless controller and three months of Game Pass Ultimate at a $60 savings.

The Xbox Series S is the more budget-friendly, compact version of the console. It can run games at 120 frames per second and at resolutions above 1080p, and supports ray tracing for some titles. While it’s not as powerful as the more expensive Series X, it’s still one of the best gaming consoles around today for its price range. We gave it a review score of 85 when it came out (and dubbed it “the cutest console of the next generation”).

The current deal comes with three months of Game Pass Ultimate, which means buyers will get instant access to hundreds of popular games. There’s also a high-speed HDMI cable in the box alongside a wireless controller.

If the limitations of the Series S are too much, though, there are also Black Friday deals on Series X bundles. You can pick up the Series X with Diablo IV for just $440 at Walmart — a savings of over 20 percent, or $120 off. Or, if racing games are more your speed, Microsoft is selling the Xbox Series X bundled with Forza Horizon 5 for $450, shaving $50 off the usual price.

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage, here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

Researchers from Northwestern University developed mouse-sized VR goggles to create a more immersive environment for studying their response to overhead threats. The goggles surround the mouse's face while it runs on a treadmill.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has predicted Apple will release new iPad Pros and iPad Airs in March, both coming in two size options. He also says Apple will release the M3 MacBook Air in two sizes that month, while the M3 Mac Pro and Mac Studio won't come until later on.

Apple's third-generation AirPods are only $140 right now in a deal on Amazon, or $30 off their usual price. This is the lowest price they've ever been, last seen during Black Friday sales. The second-generation AirPods Pro are discounted too, for $50 off.

Elon Musk created a poll on Saturday asking users to vote on whether Alex Jones should be reinstated. After the majority voted "Yes," the conspiracy theorist best known for calling the Sandy Hook massacre a hoax was given his X account back.

Are we really willing to trust mercurial SpaceX CEO Elon Musk with people's air supplies?

iMessage on Android was a fever dream, and that dream has come to an end, if an Apple announcement today is any indication.

The FTC and 17 attorneys general filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon in September, alleging the company uses illegal tactics to stifle competition. The suit accused Amazon of punishing sellers for listing their products for lower prices elsewhere, among other "monopolistic practices."

After a 404 Media investigation found Civitai's image generation platform could be used to create images that ‘could be categorized as child pornography,’ its cloud computing provider OctoML has decided to cut ties.

The new "iMessage on Android" app, Beeper Mini, was released on December 5 and offers iMessage blue bubbles and end-to-end encryption to Android users. On Friday, users found they could no longer send and receive messages.

Fortnite Festival brings Rock Band-like rhythm gaming to Epic's ever-expanding online powerhouse.

This week: Google’s Gemini is the biggest threat yet to ChatGPT, Microsoft upgrades its chatbot, too, Lenovo’s huge handheld PC is here

The EU has reached a historic regulation agreement over the development of future AI systems.

Beeper Mini, the chat app that reverse-engineered Apple’s iMessage for Android, is having problems. The entire Beeper platform is seemingly broken, leading to the obvious speculation that Apple has stomped the bootleg iMessage workaround.

The FDA greenlit two new drugs for the treatment of sickle cell disease in patients 12 and older, one of which —Vertex’s drug Casgevy.

Remedy’s Alan Wake 2 is getting a new game plus mode, complete with an updated ending. There’s also plenty of new lore, charms and, of course, a ramp up in enemy difficulty.

OpenAI’s recent drama hasn’t only caught UK regulators’ attention. Bloomberg reported Friday that the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is looking into Microsoft’s investment in the Sam Altman-led company and whether it violates antitrust laws.

Meta’s social network Threads is officially launching in Europe next week on December 14. This has been a long-time coming, as it launched in the US many months back.

Microsoft says it will hire 77 ZeniMax QA contractors as unionized employees. One of the perks for the workers is a copy of Starfield, a game they worked on and wouldn't otherwise have gotten for free.

Some deals are still live from Black Friday and number of new deals have come online since.

The Game Awards not only gave us a list of winners and losers, but also a bunch of game trailers. There was a trailer for a new game from the makers of No Man’s Sky and one for a new Jurassic Park game, among many others.

Subscribe to our two newsletters:

– A weekly roundup of our favorite tech deals

– A daily dose of the news you need

Please enter a valid email address

Please select a newsletter

By subscribing, you are agreeing to Engadget's Terms and Privacy Policy.

source