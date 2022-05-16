How to see values and names of environment variables on Windows 11/10 PC – BollyInside

This tutorial is about How to see values and names of environment variables on Windows 11/10 PC. We will try our best so that you understand this guide. I hope you like this blog, How to see values and names of environment variables on Windows 11/10 PC. If your answer is yes, please do share after reading this.

Table of contents

Windows uses environment variables to store information about the system, such as its processes and resource usage. Setting these variables means creating shortcuts that allow you to find data locations using a keyword instead of typing the full path to a location. If you want to avoid remembering and entering file locations manually, we’ve got you covered. In this tutorial, we will see how to create environment variables. An environment variable is a variable that is automatically created and maintained by the computer. Helps the system to find and install applications, check system settings and execute commands. You can access from anywhere on your device.

There are two types of variables: system and user variables. The first is a global variable that can be accessed by all users of the system. In contrast, a user variable is only available to the person who is currently at the computer. This prevents the system from automatically creating and maintaining the same environment variable for everyone.

Information about the location of your account, such as the location of temporary files, is stored in user variables. The logged-in user account can change these variables, but other accounts cannot. The Windows operating system also has system environment variables that contain the drivers and other programs needed to run the system. You cannot change these variables in the same way that you can change user variables. Let’s take a look at the various methods for creating environment variables.

This is the most common way to find environment variable names and values ​​on Windows 11/10 PCs. Previously, this could be done using the Control Panel. However, if you’re using Windows 11, you don’t need to go into Control Panel, as it will eventually open Windows Settings.

This is probably the easiest way to find almost everything about environment variables on Windows 11/10 PC. To do this, we are going to use the command line instance in the Windows terminal. However, you can open a separate command prompt window and enter the following command: In case you don’t know the process to open Windows Terminal, you can press Win+X and select Windows Terminal from the WinX menu .

If you don’t want to do much with environment variables and just want to check them, you can use Registry Editor. Because these variables depend on the user profile, you must open HKEY_CURRENT_USER. To find the names and values ​​of environment variables using Registry Editor, follow these steps:

the same environment variables on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer. However, it displays all environment variables for all users, while the other methods only display variables for the current user. However, the list can be long because it can contain some variables like ComSpec, LOCALAPPDATA, HOMEDRIVE, HOMEPATH, ALLUSERSPROFILE, etc.

I hope you understand this article, How to see values and names of environment variables on Windows 11/10 PC. If your answer is no, you can ask anything via the contact forum section related to this article. And if your answer is yes, please share this article with your friends and family to give us your support.

Bollyinside.com provides you with the latest breaking articles. Learn how to do anything with Bollyinside, the world’s most popular how to tips and tutorials website. Easy, well-researched, and trustworthy instructions for everything you want to…

© 2021 Bollyinside.com | All rights reserved.

source