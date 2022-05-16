5 Shows After Dark: 'The Time Traveler's Wife' Premiere on HBO, 'Conversations With Friends' Premiere on Hulu – Pajiba Entertainment News

By Genevieve Burgess | TV | May 15, 2022 |
Conversations With Friends on Hulu at 12:01am ET. Series premiere. The newest Sally Rooney adaptation hits Hulu.
The Equalizer on CBS at 8:00pm ET. Second season finale.
Lucy Worsley Investigates: Princes in the Tower on PBS at 8:00pm ET. Series premiere.
Riverdale on The CW at 8:00pm ET.
The Time Traveler’s Wife on HBO at 9:00pm ET. Series premiere. The biggest problem I’ve noticed with people discussing or trying to adapt this book is that it is a horror story that’s packaged like a romance. But the actual story and substance of it are genuinely terrifying both in the logistics of Henry’s life and the psychological aspect of wondering if Clare ever had a chance to choose something else. Also, I just don’t feel Theo James and Rose Leslie as Henry and Clare, but it’ll probably still be better than the movie. And from the previews, it seems like Theo James spends a lot of time without his clothes on.
