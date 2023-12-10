Apple's Black Friday sale 2023: Apple's deals and what you can save – Macworld

When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence .

The biggest shopping day of the year is Black Friday – which this year falls on Friday, November 24, 2023. We are already seeing some great discounts on Apple products from various Apple resellers, but the real sales don’t start until late Thanksgiving and they run all the way through to Cyber Monday (November 27).

If you are looking for a deal on a new Apple product you may be wondering whether to wait for Apple’s Black Friday sale or to take advantage of a deal from elsewhere.

We find the best deals are from resellers rather than Apple itself, and we track them all so we can help you find the best deals on Apple products including the Apple Watch, MacBooks, iPhones, AirPods, and iPads. You can peruse our individual round-ups of the best deals for Black Friday to find a bargain. We also monitor deals all year round, showcasing the best Apple deals every month.

But what of Apple? Will Apple hold a Black Friday sale in 2023? We wish they would, but unfortunately, Apple’s Black Friday deal is – as usual – a giveaway of gift cards with certain purchases between November 24 and November 27. More details on exactly how much Apple will give you per purchase below.

Since you’ll be paying full price at the Apple Store, albeit with a voucher incentive in some cases, here are the 10 best Apple deals right now at other retailers:

As usual, in 2023 Apple will be giving customers Apple Gift Cards with the purchase of eligible Apple products. While the qualifying products and voucher amounts change every year, this is Apple’s only deal – Apple doesn’t discount its own products for Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

Details of Apple’s Black Friday Shopping Event can be found on Apple’s website. It runs from Friday, November 24 to Monday, November 27.

Now that Apple has announced its Black Friday 2023 deal we can confirm it is offering the following:

Because the iPhone 15, M3 iMac, and M3-series MacBook Pro are all recent introductions Apple isn’t offering any vouchers with those purchases. But the company is offering gift cards with Apple Watch 9 purchases for the first time.

The 2023 deal might not look as good as that of 2022 when Apple offered up to $250/£250 in Apple Gift Cards with the MacBook Pro 14-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch. This year the biggest voucher is $200/£200 for the 15-inch MacBook Air – you can’t get the MacBook Pro or iMac.

The good news is that this year the newest Apple Watch Series 9 is included as is the iPad Pro, 10th gen iPad, HomePod, Apple TV, and the 15-inch MacBook Air.

2022’s deal actually went a little further than Apple’s 2021’s Black Friday offer. Although that depends on your perspective – you could also think that the Apple’s Black Friday shopping event was worse in 2022.

In 2021 the biggest Apple Gift Card on offer was for $200/£160, which was the saving offered with the sale of the 27-inch iMac (which was discontinued in 2022).

While the discounts on offer were generally a bit better than 2021, Apple didn’t match the offers from other resellers such as Amazon. You can see some of the best offers we saw for Black Friday 2022 below.

Black Friday officially begins at 12.01am on the day after Thanksgiving, which in 2023 will be Friday, November 24. However, many sales begin well before that, in 2022 we saw deals starting at the beginning of November. The main event runs through the weekend and concludes on Cyber Monday – which is November 27 in 2023.

Spotting a good Black Friday deal takes a bit of work but we’ll be doing most of it for you. Throughout Black Friday weekend, we’ll be posting deal roundups and calling out specific sales that are worth checking out. Stay tuned to Macworld as we call out the best—and worst—deals all throughout the weekend. These are the retailers that are most likely to have the best prices:

While it’s always possible that a better deal is waiting around the corner, if you see a good deal, don’t wait. While Cyber Monday promises impressive deals, prices are usually lowest on Black Friday. Plus there’s always the risk that the Apple device you want sells out and you miss out on the great deal everyone else got.

During the four-day shopping event for 2022 – which ran from Black Friday to Cyber Monday (November 25-28 2022) customers were able to ‘save’ as much as $250/£250 on a new Apple product thanks to the gift vouchers that Apple will be giving away. For example, you could purchase a new 14-inch MacBook Pro and use your $250/£250 voucher to get the AirPods Pro 2nd generation for ‘free’.

Unfortunately, Apple doesn’t offer vouchers with every product it sells. Notably absent from the 2022 lineup were new products such as the iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch 8 and Ultra, iPad 10th generation, and the 2022 iPad Pro models.

In 2022 Apple offered gift cards with purchases of the following products:

You could also get vouchers with Beats products:

