Disney+ Unveils New Subscriber-Only Perks for Holiday Season: Here’s How to Sign Up (Exclusive) – Hollywood Reporter

Disney+ subscribers will be able to score discounted movie tickets and exclusive savings on music and merch.

By Rudie Obias

editor

Disney+ is one of the most popular streaming services on the market right now, with access to hit originals like Ahsoka, Ms. Marvel, The Mandalorian and others, in addition to a host of on-demand movies and shows. And while there are ways to score an occasional Disney+ discount or deal, the streamer is upping the ante this holiday season with a series of new, exclusive, subscriber-only perks.

Beginning today and running until Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, U.S. subscribers can unlock special deals and offers through the site, called “Disney+ Perks.”

In addition to access to the full Disney+ library of movies, shows and specials, Disney+ Perks offers subscribers savings on home entertainment, like discounted Marvel Digital Comics bundles and deals on Ubisoft’s PC game Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (dropping on Dec. 7). There are also deals at the movies, with discounted Fandango tickets to watch Wish in theaters, and exclusive discounts on music, merch and collectibles. The streamer says subscribers can also expect special Walt Disney World Resort offers, which will be available beginning Jan. 3, 2024.

All perks are available exclusively for Disney+ subscribers. A subscription to the streamer starts at just $7.99 a month, though the site is currently offering a number of bundle deals as well (more on that below). You can access all of the new Disney+ perks, meantime, at DisneyPlus.com/perks.

Valid from Nov. 30 to Jan. 31, 2024

Here is a complete list of the Disney+ Perks available now:

Sign up for Disney+ by Jan. 31, 2024, to take advantage of all of deals and special offers with Disney+ Perks.

Looking for other Disney+ deals? One of the best streaming deals for Disney+ right now is with the Disney Duo bundle, which comes with the ad-supported versions of Hulu and Disney+ for $9.99 per month — that’s a nearly 40 percent savings altogether.

In addition, the Disney Trio offers Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99 per month — about a savings of 45 percent off compared to signing up for separate subscriptions.

You can even go somewhat commercial-free with Disney Trio Premium. It includes the ad-free versions of Hulu and Disney+ and the ad-supported version of ESPN+ for $24.99 per month.

