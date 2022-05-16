Amazon Prime Video has just quietly added 19 big movies to its library – JOE.ie

A great mix of modern classic comedies, big Oscar-winning dramas and some very recent action blockbusters.

THE 40-YEAR-OLD VIRGIN

Steve Carrell, Paul Rudd, Seth Rogen and more feature in this very funny comedy about a… well, it’s all there in the title.

A MILLION WAYS TO DIE IN THE WEST

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane tries his hand at a comedy-western, roping in Charlize Theron and Liam Neeson. It… isn’t very good.

BARBERSHOP: THE NEXT CUT

The long-delayed threequel has a score of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, so if you liked the first two, you’ll likely really enjoy this one too.

THE BORROWERS

When a nasty lawyer (John Goodman) plans to tear down a family’s home to turn it into apartments, the miniature humans who live under the floorboards vow to stop him. Yes, it sounds a bit like a horror movie, but it is in fact a family-friendly adventure.

CASPER

Despite some very middling reviews (51% on Rotten Tomatoes), an entire generation absolutely LOVED this movie. Christina Ricci and Bill Pullman are the daughter and father who befriend a friendly ghost… and three less-friendly ones.

DON’T BREATHE

A trio of burglars break into the home of a blind man thinking he’d be an easy target. Big mistake. One of the tensest horror movies of recent years.

EVEREST

An all-star cast – Jason Clarke, Jake Gyllenhaal, Josh Brolin, John Hawkes, Robin Wright, Michael Kelly, Sam Worthington, Keira Knightley, Martin Henderson and Emily Watson – feature in this retelling of the 1996 Mount Everest disaster.

EVERYTHING OR NOTHING

With a score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, this documentary about how producers made James Bond into the monolithic blockbuster franchise is a must-watch of 007 movies. Especially since nearly all of them were also recently added to Prime Video.

GONE

Amanda Seyfried plays a woman convinced that the kidnapper who abducted her years earlier has returned when her sister goes missing. 12% on Rotten Tomatoes. Give it a miss.

GREEN STREET HOOLIGANS

Or just Green Street in some part of the worlds, telling the story of an American (Elijah Wood) who gets seduced into the world of soccer hooliganism, headed by Charlie Hunnam. It is trying so hard to be Fight Club set in the world of football.

THE INCREDIBLE HULK

Edward Norton’s take on the character is officially part of the MCU – even though Mark Ruffalo eventually takes the role from him. While you’re here, why not take our Biggest & Hardest MCU Quiz Ever…

KNOCKED UP

Seth Rogen and Katherine Heigl find themselves pregnant, but are they a good match as a couple? This movie is still kinda funny, but it also hasn’t really aged well.

THE LITTLE RASCALS

I’ve never seen this movie and I don’t know anyone who has ever seen it or ever talks about it, but I’m also very aware that it seems to be “a thing” for some people, so I dunno.

THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS

Did you ever see Toy Story? This is Toy Story, except replace the toys with pets. Kids will likely absolutely love it.

SMOKIN’ ACES

When a million dollar bounty is placed on someone’s head, a group of killers, protectors and everything in between descend upon Las Vegas in order to kill him/save him. It is trying very hard to be a Tarantino movie, it does feature a great cast including Ryan Reynolds, Ben Affleck, Jason Bateman, Common, Andy García, Alicia Keys, Taraji P. Henson, Ray Liotta, Chris Pine, and Matthew Fox.

SNAKE EYES

Not to be confused with the Nic Cage assassination movie, this is the origin story of the famous G.I. Joe character, here played by heartthrob Henry Golding. It was released in cinemas in 2021 but most of us were avoiding cinemas at the time, so this is likely the first time you’ll be getting to see it.

SPRING BREAKERS

Vanessa Hudgens, Selena Gomez, Ashley Benson and Rachel Korine play four college girls who head to Florida for spring break, where they cross paths with a local drug dealer (James Franco), who sends them down a road of crime and violence.

THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING

Eddie Redmayne won the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Stephen Hawking in this biographical drama about his life and his relationship with his wife (played by Felicity Jones).

UNFAITHFUL

Back when erotic thrillers were both erotic and thriller, Diane Lane was nominated for the Best Actress Oscar for her role of a cheating wife, who finds her life getting increasingly complicated while trying to keep her husband (Richard Gere) and lover (Olivier Martinez) from finding out about each other.

