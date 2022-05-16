Architect's Brilliant Use of Materials Yields Self-Shading Windows – Core77.com

Architect Doris Sung (we previously covered her here) invented InVert, a brilliant self-shading window system. Over a decade ago, Sung began experimenting with thermobimetals, which are made up of two different metal composites that have been layered into a sheet. Because the selected composites have different rates of thermal expansion, when they are exposed to heat, the sheets will curl:



Sung’s insight was to create a grid of thermobimetal pieces, then sandwich them inside ordinary double-glazed windows.













The result of the arrangement is that when sunlight hits this window, it automatically shades itself, reducing cooling needs by up to 25%:



“What makes thermobimetals smart is that it requires no energy, and no controls,” says Sung, a National Design Award winner. “And that’s a very big deal for architecture.”

Enter a caption (optional)

Sung has formed a company, TBM Designs, to commercialize the technology.

I wouldn’t say this shading process “takes no energy” as the initial construction of this material is far more material, labor and energy intense than a standard window construction. It is clever but it also has drawbacks that are not mentioned.

What disadvantages does this have? And really, how much more energy does it take over time.

This is truly amazing tech. Ignorant question: The same materials that are used in glasses that darken when you go into the sun, why can’t they be incorporated into building glass? T

