Analyst outlines Apple iPhone display roadmap until 2026 as increased iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max display sizes also detailed – Notebookcheck.net

Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) has delivered outlandish claims about iPhones up to the middle of the decade. According to the analyst, ‘technical challenges…as well as panel manufacturers’ cost requirements’ will prevent Apple from introducing under-panel front-facing cameras until 2026 with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.
However, Young believes that Apple will transition to under-panel Face ID hardware in 2024, starting with the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. As the image below also shows, Young expects iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro models to feature a pill-shaped cut out for Face ID hardware and a secondary punch hole for a front-facing camera.
In comparison, Apple will not move regular iPhone models onto pill and punch hole displays until next year’s iPhone 15 series. In short, Apple will unify display styles across the iPhone 15 series and again in 2025 with the iPhone 17 series.
Incidentally, these display style changes will result in varying panel sizes between generations. Purportedly, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will launch with marginally larger displays than their predecessors, also because of slimmer bezels. The difference will be minor though, as the comparison below shows:
