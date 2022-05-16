Home Latest News

ICYMI: Top Disney+ Stories This Week – Disney Plus Informer

By
Abhinav Mishra
-

In case you missed it this week, Disney+ has reached over 137 million subscribers, Disney+ Original series “Ahsoka” has started production, and FX has set summer premiere dates for several new and returning series. Check out this week’s top stories below!
Disney Plus SubscribersDisney Plus Subscribers
Disney+ Reaches Over 137 Million Subscribers
“Brave Little Tailor” Removed From Disney+
Elliott Ross InterviewElliott Ross Interview
Interview: Elliott Ross Who Plays Prince Cederic in Disney+ Original Competition Series ‘The Quest”
‘Made In Korea’ Collection Added to Disney+
‘Sneakerella’ New York City Premiere Photos
Disney+ Original Movie ‘Sneakerella’ Soundtrack Available Now
‘Man In The Arena: Tom Brady’ Finale Episode Coming To Disney+ (US)
Family Reboot LogoFamily Reboot Logo
New ‘Family Reboot’ Series Coming Soon To Disney+
‘Disney Summer Magic Quest’ Coming Soon to Disney Channel and Disney+
Disney+ Releases Trailer and Premiere Date for ‘Rise’
Trevor The MusicalTrevor The Musical
‘Trevor: The Musical’ Disney+ Premiere Date Announced
Stephanie Hsu Joins ‘American Born Chinese’ Disney+ Series
5A522322 440A 459B 8BD6 7537B85262E75A522322 440A 459B 8BD6 7537B85262E7
‘The Wonder Years’ Renewed For Season 2
Teaser Trailer Released For Disney+ Original Series ‘Los Montaner” Coming Later This Year
Wilmer Valderrama Teases New ‘Zorro’ Disney+ Series
The PocketwatchThe Pocketwatch
Disney+ Announces ‘Descendants’ Movie Sequel ‘The Pocketwatch’
Kat Coiro To Direct First Two Episodes Of ‘The Spiderwick Chronicles’ Disney+ Series
Onyx CollectiveOnyx Collective
New Limited Docuseries ‘Gigante’ Coming to Disney+ & Hulu
When Is The Percy Jackson Series Coming Out?
When is ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Coming To Disney Plus? (US)
Hilary Duff Thinks Disney Was Spooked By ‘The Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot
Hulu Partners With Xbox To Give Subscribers 3 Free Months of PC Game Pass
Under the Banner of Heaven New Episode Release Schedule (Hulu)
‘The Girl From Plainville’ Soundtrack Available Now
The Kardashians FamilyThe Kardashians Family
The Kardashians Episode 6 Release Date and Time
Ariel Marx Scoring Hulu’s ‘Candy’ Series
‘The Orville: New Horizons’ Trailer Released
Hulu Music FestivalsHulu Music Festivals
Hulu To Stream Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, & Austin City Limits Festivals Through 2023
FX Restaurant Comedy ‘The Bear’ Sets Hulu Premiere Date
‘American Horror Stories’ Installment 2 Hulu Premiere Date Set
Reservation Dogs Season 2Reservation Dogs Season 2
‘Reservation Dogs’ Season 2 Hulu Premiere Date Set
FX’s ‘The Patient’ Limited Series Sets Hulu Premiere Date
DollfaceDollface
‘Dollface’ Canceled By Hulu
‘Outer Range’ Star Tamara Podemski Joins ‘Reservation Dogs’ Season 2
Big Names Are Reportedly Attached to Mel Brooks’ ‘History of the World: Part II’
The Kardashians Episode 6 Release Date and Time
‘The Orville: New Horizons’ Coming Soon To Disney+ (UK/IRE)
Under the Banner of Heaven TabUnder the Banner of Heaven Tab
‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ Disney+ Release Date Announced (Canada)
‘9-1-1 Lone Star’ Season 3 Moving To Disney+ (UK)
Big Names Are Reportedly Attached to Mel Brooks’ ‘History of the World: Part II’
‘Outer Range’ Star Tamara Podemski Joins ‘Reservation Dogs’ Season 2
Doctor Strange 2 Final Poster 1 e1650985881781Doctor Strange 2 Final Poster 1 e1650985881781
Marvel’s ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Opens to $450 Million Worldwide
‘Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making Of Moon Knight’ Disney+ Release Date Delayed
Ms Marvel Poster 2 1 e1652385883787Ms Marvel Poster 2 1 e1652385883787
New Look at ‘Ms. Marvel’ Released
Ms. Marvel Coming Soon To Avengers Campus At Disneyland Resort
James Gunn Reveals Production On ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Has Wrapped
Loki Digital KeyArt Teaser v4 Lg.0Loki Digital KeyArt Teaser v4 Lg.0
‘Loki’ Season 2 Filming Start Date Revealed
‘Moon Knight’ Producers Join Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’
Confirmed: Marvel’s ‘M.O.D.O.K’ Canceled After One Season
Temuera MorrisonTemuera Morrison
Temuera Morrison Announced for Star Wars Celebration 2022
Rupert Friend Announced for Star Wars Celebration 2022
Star Wars Celebration Live! Coming To Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022
Obi Wan Kenobi Photocall Event Photos 1Obi Wan Kenobi Photocall Event Photos 1
Stars of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Attend Photocall Event in London
Ahsoka FilmingAhsoka Filming
‘Ahsoka’ Disney+ Series Starts Production
QueensQueens
“Queens” Canceled By ABC
“Promised Land” Canceled By ABC
Jensen Ackles To Appear In ‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Finale
Big Sky Season 2Big Sky Season 2
‘Big Sky’ Renewed For Season 3
Freeform’s ‘The Deep End’ Trailer Released
What We Do In the Shadows Season 4What We Do In the Shadows Season 4
‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 4 Sets Summer Premiere Date
FX’s ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Sets Summer Premiere Date
FXX’s ‘Little Demon’ Animated Comedy Series Sets Summer Premiere Date
Nile Bullock, Jenna Lamb & Braeden De La Garza Join ‘Cruel Summer’ Season 2
Avatar The Way of Water LogoAvatar The Way of Water Logo
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Teaser Trailer Released
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Trailer Reaches 148.6M Views Within First 24-Hours
Sonja Sohn Joins ‘Will Trent’ Drama Pilot for ABC
Sheria Irving & Sophina Brown Join FX’s ‘Kindred’ Series
Never Let Me GoNever Let Me Go
FX Developing ‘Never Let Me Go’ Series Adaptation
‘The Murder Rule’ Series In Development at FX
Disney Adds Additional Episodes To “BUNK’D” Season 6
The OmenThe Omen
Arkasha Stevenson To Direct ‘The First Omen’ For 20th Century Studios
Nat Geo Developing New Season Of ‘Lost Cities With Albert Lin’
ABC’s Untitled Kay Oyegun Drama Pilot Adds Five To Cast
Disney’s Onyx Collective Orders Comedy Series ‘Unprisoned’
Andor LogoAndor Logo
Death Troopers and Mudtroopers to Reportedly Appear in ‘Andor’
sneaker 01sneaker 01
Sneakerella Review




document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );
Check your inbox or spam folder to confirm your subscription.

F78C69A8 EB02 4EFE 893B 6157BC7807B0F78C69A8 EB02 4EFE 893B 6157BC7807B0
Disney Plus Informer (DisneyPlusInformer.com) is an unofficial fan site and is not endorsed, moderated, owned by, or affiliated with Disney in any capacity.
View our Privacy Policy.
Media/PR: If you represent a media or PR company and would like us to review a product or send us a press release, please do get in touch via the email listed below.
Advertising:  If you would like to advertise on Disney Plus Informer, please use the email below.
Tom@DisneyPlusInformer.com
Check your inbox or spam folder to confirm your subscription.

source

Ads
Previous articleBlue Origin targets May 20 for next space tourist launch – Space.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR