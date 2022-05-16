ICYMI: Top Disney+ Stories This Week – Disney Plus Informer

In case you missed it this week, Disney+ has reached over 137 million subscribers, Disney+ Original series “Ahsoka” has started production, and FX has set summer premiere dates for several new and returning series. Check out this week’s top stories below!



Disney+ Reaches Over 137 Million Subscribers

“Brave Little Tailor” Removed From Disney+



Interview: Elliott Ross Who Plays Prince Cederic in Disney+ Original Competition Series ‘The Quest”

‘Made In Korea’ Collection Added to Disney+

‘Sneakerella’ New York City Premiere Photos

Disney+ Original Movie ‘Sneakerella’ Soundtrack Available Now

‘Man In The Arena: Tom Brady’ Finale Episode Coming To Disney+ (US)



New ‘Family Reboot’ Series Coming Soon To Disney+

‘Disney Summer Magic Quest’ Coming Soon to Disney Channel and Disney+

Disney+ Releases Trailer and Premiere Date for ‘Rise’



‘Trevor: The Musical’ Disney+ Premiere Date Announced

Stephanie Hsu Joins ‘American Born Chinese’ Disney+ Series



‘The Wonder Years’ Renewed For Season 2

Teaser Trailer Released For Disney+ Original Series ‘Los Montaner” Coming Later This Year

Wilmer Valderrama Teases New ‘Zorro’ Disney+ Series



Disney+ Announces ‘Descendants’ Movie Sequel ‘The Pocketwatch’

Kat Coiro To Direct First Two Episodes Of ‘The Spiderwick Chronicles’ Disney+ Series



New Limited Docuseries ‘Gigante’ Coming to Disney+ & Hulu

When Is The Percy Jackson Series Coming Out?

When is ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Coming To Disney Plus? (US)

Hilary Duff Thinks Disney Was Spooked By ‘The Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot

Hulu Partners With Xbox To Give Subscribers 3 Free Months of PC Game Pass

Under the Banner of Heaven New Episode Release Schedule (Hulu)

‘The Girl From Plainville’ Soundtrack Available Now



Ariel Marx Scoring Hulu’s ‘Candy’ Series

‘The Orville: New Horizons’ Trailer Released



Hulu To Stream Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, & Austin City Limits Festivals Through 2023

FX Restaurant Comedy ‘The Bear’ Sets Hulu Premiere Date

‘American Horror Stories’ Installment 2 Hulu Premiere Date Set



‘Reservation Dogs’ Season 2 Hulu Premiere Date Set

FX’s ‘The Patient’ Limited Series Sets Hulu Premiere Date



‘Dollface’ Canceled By Hulu

The Kardashians Episode 6 Release Date and Time

‘The Orville: New Horizons’ Coming Soon To Disney+ (UK/IRE)



‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ Disney+ Release Date Announced (Canada)

‘9-1-1 Lone Star’ Season 3 Moving To Disney+ (UK)

Big Names Are Reportedly Attached to Mel Brooks’ ‘History of the World: Part II’

‘Outer Range’ Star Tamara Podemski Joins ‘Reservation Dogs’ Season 2



Marvel’s ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Opens to $450 Million Worldwide

‘Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making Of Moon Knight’ Disney+ Release Date Delayed



New Look at ‘Ms. Marvel’ Released

Ms. Marvel Coming Soon To Avengers Campus At Disneyland Resort

James Gunn Reveals Production On ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Has Wrapped



‘Loki’ Season 2 Filming Start Date Revealed

‘Moon Knight’ Producers Join Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’

Confirmed: Marvel’s ‘M.O.D.O.K’ Canceled After One Season



Temuera Morrison Announced for Star Wars Celebration 2022

Rupert Friend Announced for Star Wars Celebration 2022

Star Wars Celebration Live! Coming To Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022



Stars of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Attend Photocall Event in London



‘Ahsoka’ Disney+ Series Starts Production



“Queens” Canceled By ABC

“Promised Land” Canceled By ABC

Jensen Ackles To Appear In ‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Finale



‘Big Sky’ Renewed For Season 3

Freeform’s ‘The Deep End’ Trailer Released



‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 4 Sets Summer Premiere Date

FX’s ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Sets Summer Premiere Date

FXX’s ‘Little Demon’ Animated Comedy Series Sets Summer Premiere Date

Nile Bullock, Jenna Lamb & Braeden De La Garza Join ‘Cruel Summer’ Season 2



‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Teaser Trailer Released

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Trailer Reaches 148.6M Views Within First 24-Hours

Sonja Sohn Joins ‘Will Trent’ Drama Pilot for ABC

Sheria Irving & Sophina Brown Join FX’s ‘Kindred’ Series



FX Developing ‘Never Let Me Go’ Series Adaptation

‘The Murder Rule’ Series In Development at FX

Disney Adds Additional Episodes To “BUNK’D” Season 6



Arkasha Stevenson To Direct ‘The First Omen’ For 20th Century Studios

Nat Geo Developing New Season Of ‘Lost Cities With Albert Lin’

ABC’s Untitled Kay Oyegun Drama Pilot Adds Five To Cast

Disney’s Onyx Collective Orders Comedy Series ‘Unprisoned’



Death Troopers and Mudtroopers to Reportedly Appear in ‘Andor’



Sneakerella Review

source