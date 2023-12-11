Garena Free Fire codes for December 1, 2023: Get free costume bundles and characters – Sportskeeda

The demand for Free Fire redeem codes is always high, as they can be used to obtain cosmetics without spending diamonds (in-game currency). Considering the prospect of attractive rewards, players often spend a good chunk of their time looking for redeem codes online. The title’s developer, Garena, only releases them on special occasions like global events, collaborations, and more.

When you do find an active redeem code, you can use it immediately. The redemption process only takes a couple of minutes.

Here is a list of Free Fire redeem codes that you can use to get exclusive cosmetics without breaking a sweat:

Costume bundles

Characters

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes for December 1, 2023, may not work due to multiple reasons, such as server restrictions, exhaustion of usage limit, and even expiration. In any of these cases, you will not get any rewards. The best thing for you to do is wait for Garena to release new redeem codes for your region.

The process of obtaining rewards through the use of redeem codes is made easy with the Rewards Redemption Site.

Step 1: Access the official Rewards Redemption Site, a website set up by Garena for you to use redeem codes. You can access it using this URL: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: After landing on the home page, you will have six platforms that you can use to sign in to your account. Click on the one that is linked to your in-game ID.

Step 3: Once you are signed in, carefully input all the characters of an active FF redeem code into the designated space. The length of the code may vary (12 or 16 characters).

Step 4: Press the “Confirm” button.

It is important to remember that you must have your Free Fire account linked to one of the platforms on the website. You can head to the in-game settings to link your guest account to a platform.

