7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in November 2023 – Collider

Available on: November 1

Director: Gil Junger | Run Time: 97 min | Genre: Comedy, Romance

Cast: Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt

We begin with the modern retelling of Shakespeare to end them all that is 10 Things I Hate About You. It stars the late Heath Ledger as Patrick, a bad boy who enjoys making singing confessions on the stars of stadiums and is also actually a good buy underneath it all. Alongside him is Julia Stiles as the sharp-witted Kat who initially wants nothing to do with Patrick despite his attempts to woo her. As the two navigate high school in the Seattle area, a bit of creative license as the iconic building itself is actually in nearby Tacoma, they begin to become drawn to the other. It is one of those films that shouldn't work yet still does with both Stiles and Ledger giving typically great performances. Both snarky at moments while proving to be plenty genuine at others, it is one of those fun films of yesteryear that feels sweetly sentimental every time you put it on.

Stream on Prime Video

Available on: November 1

Director: Tim Burton | Run Time: 126 min | Genre: Action, Adventure

Cast: Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson, Kim Basinger

If you needed more proof that Michael Keaton remains the best movie, Bruce Wayne, then you can’t go wrong with the original all-time great superhero flick Batman. Though more than a bit silly, the cheesiness of the film is fundamental to the experience as we see Batman trying to protect a city on the brink of collapse with complete sincerity. It can almost be a bit jarring to see it now with movies feeling like they need to make self-aware jokes that wink to the audience, but it completely works here. There are plenty of gags, but they all function within the world that has been created. Even when there are moments where you can see holes in the effects, they are smoothed over by the dedicated work put into everything else.

Stream on Prime Video

Available on: November 1

Director: Tim Burton | Run Time: 126 min | Genre: Action, Adventure

Cast: Michael Keaton, Michelle Pfeiffer, Danny DeVito

It’s all about the performances in Tim Burton’s delightfully dark sequel Batman Returns. A frightful film, it surpasses its predecessor to cement its status as one of the best superhero movies ever made. More than the character or the love people have for him, it is about the unique vision that it fully executes. Batman Returns is a Burton movie just as much as it is about The Caped Crusader. There is never a moment when you’re watching it where you can’t see how he and his team are shaping every aspect of it. That individuality and vibrancy are often in short supply these days. It is hard to know if Burton would have been given the free rein to make a film like this today, but we can be forever glad he made the absolute most of the chance over 30 years ago.

Stream on Prime Video

Available on: November 1

Directors: Dean DeBlois, Chris Sanders | Run Time: 98 min | Genre: Action, Adventure

Cast: Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, America Ferrera

A vibrant work of animation that continues to awe more than a decade later, How to Train Your Dragon is a film that just keeps getting better the more you reflect on it. It tells the story of the young Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) who lives in a world where dragons and his Viking community live in fear of each other. His strict father Stoick (Gerard Butler) views the world through this lens and doesn’t care to hear much of anything to the contrary. Therefore, when Hiccup finds a wounded dragon in the woods that he nicknames Toothless, he will have to keep it secret from everyone he knows. The two then begin to form a bond even as the Vikings prepare to go to war with the dragons, leaving Hiccup stuck between protecting his new friend and alienating the community that raised him. The result is a film with a more emotional depth that is then intermixed with joyous scenes of flight that never get old how many times you see them. When complimented by one of the more wondrous scores of recent memory, it all becomes something rather special that will endure the test of time.

Stream on Prime Video

Available on: November 1

Director: Steven Spielberg | Run Time: 127 min | Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Cast: Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern

Though there are many sequels that have tried to recapture the magic of the original, there is no film that has ever been quite as magnificent a blockbuster as the original Jurassic Park. Not only does it hold up all these decades later, but it is endlessly rewatchable as you get swept up in the adventure and presentation of it all. With each and every escalation about science biting off far more than it could chew, it is like you are watching it all again for the first time.

Stream on Prime Video

Available on: November 1

Director: Andrew Dominik | Run Time: 97 min | Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Cast: Brad Pitt, Ray Liotta, James Gandolfini

One of the most gruesome yet reflective crime thrillers out there, Killing Them Softly is the type of film that has only gotten better with age. Initially built around a robbery that becomes so much more, it is one of those films that remains astounding from its bold beginning all the way to its simple yet spectacular ending. In any discussion of great films about America worth its salt, this one must always remain at the very top.

Stream on Prime Video

Available on: November 23

Director: Lee Cronin | Run Time: 96 min | Genre: Horror

Cast: Lilly Sullivan, Alyssa Sutherland, Morgan Davies

Last, but definitely not least, is the most recent film on this list: Evil Dead Rise. While not as good as the original, few things could ever be as it instead takes a new path through the murderous roots of the series to grow into something all its own. Just beware of the cheese grater.

Stream on Prime Video

Chase Hutchinson is a longtime editor and writer with more than a decade of experience in journalism. His work has appeared in a variety of publications including IGN, i-D, The Stranger, The Playlist, The Inlander, The Seattle Times, and The Boston Globe. With a deep foundation of knowledge on everything from blockbuster fare to arthouse film, he is never not looking for the next exciting cinematic vision to explore. He is an expert in everything from horror franchises like Saw and Scream to big sci-fi like Star Wars as well as smaller scale genre stories like The Beast. He has covered several film festivals for Collider including the Toronto International Film Festival, the Sundance Film Festival, the Fantasia Film Festival, and the Venice Film Festival. He is also a member of the Seattle Film Critics Society. You can find him on Twitter and Bluesky at @EclecticHutch.

