Trees and Other Entanglements | Official Website for the HBO Original – Rushbo

Filmmaker Irene Taylor crafts a poetic meditation on nature, mortality, and the passage of time in her exploration of our symbiotic nexus with trees. Trees and Other Entanglements uses artful imagery, photography, and animation to weave together several stories of arboreal adoration. What unfolds is a human tale of our connection to both the natural world and one another.

HBO Documentary Films presents A Vermilion Films Production, Trees and Other Entanglements. Director, Irene Taylor; producers, Irene Taylor and Peter Richardson. For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Tina Nguyen.

