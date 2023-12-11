How to Use WhatsApp on PC and Mobile at the Same Time – MUO – MakeUseOf

If you’d like to use WhatsApp on your PC and your mobile device at the same time, we’ll show you how.

Are you a multitasker? WhatsApp Web makes it easier for you to work on two devices simultaneously, which comes in handy when attending to people while working.

Here's how to harness the power of WhatsApp on your PC and mobile at the same time.

WhatsApp is a must-have on your phone, but it also helps to be able to chat with a regular keyboard. If you use WhatsApp daily, you'll know that simultaneous use is a feature that WhatsApp users have wanted more than any other. That's because it's far more convenient to use WhatsApp on PC and mobile at once.

Previously, you couldn't use WhatsApp on your phone and have those messages synced to WhatsApp on your PC, but the service introduced WhatsApp Web in early 2015, which works similarly to third-party apps.

According to Statista, WhatsApp has the largest global user base for a mobile messenger app worldwide, with about two billion monthly active users. It's also the third most popular social network worldwide. It's no wonder, then, that parent company Facebook continues to improve the app for your convenience.

Using WhatsApp Web means that you can easily switch between WhatsApp on your laptop and phone simultaneously. You can do this without a hack, and it couldn't be easier. Simply follow the steps below:

The interface on WhatsApp Web will be familiar to that on your phone, but you should note that desktop notifications are supported. So when you receive a message on WhatsApp, the notification will pop up on the device you're currently using first and then on your other device.

For instance, if you are currently using WhatsApp on your laptop, when you receive a message, the notification will pop up on your laptop screen and then on your phone a few moments later. You can open the message and respond to it on the other device. You may want to change this for privacy reasons if you're using a shared PC.

To do this on WhatsApp Web, select the menu icon at the left-hand side of the screen, which appears as an arrow pointing downwards. Now tap Settings, Notifications, then check the box next to Turn off all desktop notifications.

Once your phone and computer are connected, you can manage your logged-in computers from your phone by going to Settings > Linked Devices in the WhatsApp app. From here, you can log out of the PC you're currently using or remove all the devices listed.

By default, WhatsApp will keep you logged in until you log out. But if you do, you'll need to go through the steps for the QR code process again to use WhatsApp on that device.

Messages between phone and browser sync instantly, so if you're on a limited mobile data contract, you should be wary of increased data usage. You may want to switch on your Wi-Fi if you use WhatsApp regularly.

WhatsApp has come a long way since it hit the scene in 2009 and was acquired by Facebook just five years later. However, the social media network continues to improve its app and homogenize its features and functionalities across mobile and WhatsApp Web platforms. This tweaking makes WhatsApp more convenient for users worldwide.

As people get busier, convenience and ease of use are increasingly non-negotiables for social apps. Hopefully, WhatsApp will continue to meet these needs in the future.

Aya has been a copywriter since 2014. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce Marketing Management Honors degree and a Bachelor of Social Science degree in Marketing/Management and Media & Cultural Studies. She’s been a marketing consultant and freelance writer for international websites, writing about cybersecurity, tech, media, social media, and more, since 2019.

