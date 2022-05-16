Progress MOVEit 2022 allows users to secure and control all file transfer activity – Help Net Security

Progress released Progress MOVEit 2022, the secure, automated Managed File Transfer (MFT) software that can be deployed both on premise and in the cloud.

With a new add-in for Microsoft Outlook and advanced security and usability features, MOVEit 2022 makes it easier than ever for organizations to securely and intuitively share sensitive files.

“Those who routinely transfer financial, personal and other sensitive data who are concerned about data security, accessibility and compliance – while also maintaining control – need a strong MFT solution,” said Stewart Bond, Director, Data Integration and Intelligence Software Research at IDC. “Only then can they address these needs in a reliable and automated way while also eliminating data errors, reducing costs, and making transfers easy for both IT and end users.”

Progress MOVEit 2022 makes it easy for users to safely transfer data and collaborate with each other – all while improving business scalability and minimising IT burden. Enhancements in the MOVEit portfolio include:

Additional improvements in MOVEit 2022 include Windows Server 2022 support in Progress MOVEit Transfer and Progress MOVEit Automation and expanded ICAP Anti-Virus/Data Loss Prevention compatibility in MOVEit Transfer.

“As more enterprise employees create and share increasing amounts of sensitive content, the risk of a data leak, whether accidental or intentional, grows,” said John Ainsworth, EVP Enterprise Application Experience Products, Progress. “With MOVEit 2022, users can manage all of their sensitive data transfers between partners, customers, users and systems from a single pane of glass, giving them complete visibility and control over where data goes and ensuring the highest levels of security.”

Used by thousands of organizations worldwide to provide complete visibility and control over file transfer activities, Progress MOVEit is an automated file transfer system that allows users to manage, view, secure and control all file transfer activity. With predictable, secure delivery and extensive reporting and monitoring, organizations can easily see where their files are at any given moment. That is why Progress was recognised as the Leader in G2’s Spring 2022 Grid Report for Managed File Transfer, placing first overall. G2’s quarterly Grid Reports highlight the top-rated solutions in the tech industry, chosen by the source that matters most—tech customers.

Progress MOVEit 2022.0 is available today. It is a free upgrade from the Progress Community for all customers with a current service agreement.

I have read and agree to the terms & conditions

source