Apple TV+ releases trailer for season 3 of For All Mankind, premiering June 10 – 9to5Mac

Today

Benjamin Mayo

– May. 16th 2022 7:21 am PT

@bzamayo

Apple today shared the official trailer for the upcoming third season of alt-reality For All Mankind. Season three picks up ten years further on in the story, with NASA aiming to occupy the surface of Mars.

Apple’s flagship space drama debuted as part of the Apple TV+ launch in November 2019, and the show has continued to receive strong critical acclaim. For All Mankind season two was selected as the #1 show of last year, by Rolling Stone. Watch the trailer for the new season after the break …



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



For All Mankind is based on the premise that Russia, not America, reached the moon first in 1969. This inspires much more investment into the US space program than what happened in real life, meaning that the state of technology advances significantly in the alternate timeline laid out by the show. For instance, in the first season, NASA and the Soviets set up permanent bases on the surface of the Moon.

Season 3 picks up in the 1990’s, and the battle of space has now turned to Mars. Joel Kinnaman and Shantel VanSanten are part of the returning cast, reprising their roles as Ed and Karen Baldwin.

The new season of For All Mankind begins on June 10, with the first episode. The remaining episodes will be released on a weekly basis, every Friday. Watch the trailer here:

var postYoutubePlayer;function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() { postYoutubePlayer = new YT.Player( “post-youtube-video” ); }

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that accesses the Apple TV+ service ($4.99 per month), Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and countless other entertainment apps.

@bzamayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Kuo: Cheaper Apple TV coming this year

Apple TV+ Guide: Apple Original TV shows and movies

Download the new Apple Studio Display wallpaper

Here are the full iOS 15.5 release notes

source