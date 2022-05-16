'Central Park' season two restarts on Apple TV+ on March 4 – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Apple has announced that the other half of the second season of its animated musical show “Central Park” will arrive on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 4.

The first three episodes of the second half of “Central Park” season two will premiere on March 4, with another episode released every Friday after that. There are a total of eight episodes in the second half.

According to Apple, season two continues to follow the Tillerman family as they “navigate living in and caring for the world’s most famous park.”

The first half of “Central Park” season two debuted back in June 2021. That half, along with the entirety of season one, is available to stream on Apple TV+.

“Central Park” stars Leslie Odom Jr., Tituss Burgess, and Stanley Tucci.

Loren Bouchard serves as executive producer and writer on the series, alongside Josh Gad and Nora Smith. Steven Davis and Kelvin Yu are showrunners and executive producers.

