Adobe joins the Pond5 global partner program – NewscastStudio

‘King Charles’ uses color to showcase two big-name hosts
‘The Chris Wallace Show’ becomes latest CNN show to use D.C. Studio B
NBC News returns to Arsht Center for GOP debate
Category Sponsor
‘King Charles’ uses color to showcase two big-name hosts
NBC updates MSNBC logo to match all the other ‘tinkering’ it’s been doing
NBC News Now streamer ‘tinkers’ with its logo font
Category Sponsor
‘The NFL Show’ settles into spacious virtual loft space
Indy station adds AR weather
KPIX+ brings virtual to primetime with new newscast, production workflow
Category Sponsor
Stephen Arnold Music creates theme for ‘KRQE Cares’ campaign
Stephen Arnold Music delivers custom themes for NewsNation’s latest additions
Huntsville station gets new set plus updated graphics with a slightly familiar look
Category Sponsor
Mobile TV Group debuts 53-RP, tailored for remote broadcast production
Case Study: RTL adds dedicated NFL studio enhanced by LED screens
Charter goes DTC with Spectrum SportsNet+, Los Angeles Lakers
Category Sponsor
Industry Insights: Adapting skills and technology for next-gen robotic camera systems
Industry Insights: Latest advancements and trends in broadcast robotics
Case Study: RTL adds dedicated NFL studio enhanced by LED screens
Category Sponsor
Lexington station suffers ‘catastrophic technical issues’
NextGen TV launches from One World Trade Center in nation’s largest market
Fastly report highlights cybersecurity challenges in media sector
Industry Insights: Adapting skills and technology for next-gen robotic camera systems
Industry Insights: Latest advancements and trends in broadcast robotics
Private equity firm STG completes acquisition of Avid for $1.4B
Case Study: University of Georgia updates studio with new lighting gear from ETC, Barbizon
Case Study: ARRI lights Spanish studio with IP-driven solution
Case Study: Sinclair’s WCIV features Brightline lighting instruments
Category Sponsor
Mobile TV Group debuts 53-RP, tailored for remote broadcast production
Thai News Network launches state-of-the-art broadcast facility in Bangkok’s tech hub
Al-Ghad TV launches facility, studio overhaul from Ideal Systems Group
Category Sponsor
Pond5 today announced Adobe will join the company’s global partner program to give Adobe Creative Cloud users access to the industry-renowned Pond5 video library via Adobe Stock, Adobe’s built-in stock content service.
The partnership provides the Pond5 artist community a new channel to make its stunning, unique and engaging video clips available to new markets around the world.
“Expanding the reach of our artist community while ensuring they benefit from industry-leading revenue shares is a key initiative for the company,” states Jason Teichman, CEO of Pond5 in a statement. “Forging this partnership with Adobe, whose applications can be found in just about every content creator’s toolbox, puts our high-value videos in front of one of the industry’s largest creative audiences. Going forward through the Pond5 platform, artists’ content will appear not only on Pond5, but in multiple markets and creative platforms around the world.”
Through Pond5’s Global Partner Program, artists will have their content distributed to a group of hand-selected partners, maximizing distribution around the world. By participating in the program, artists will receive royalties comparable to selling directly, while benefiting from unique sales and marketing opportunities, premium pricing, and the ability to earn additional royalties from enhanced license sales, all through one upload to Pond5. Additional partners will be announced shortly.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Pond5 as they offer one of the industry’s leading collections of high-quality, unique video footage,” says Scott Braut, head of content at Adobe. “Their library further enhances Adobe Stock’s offering of 75 million assets and fulfills demand for content that pushes the envelope. The seamless integration with Premiere Pro and After Effects will help video professionals save valuable time in the editing process, allowing them to focus on creating.”
Adobe Stock is the industry’s only stock content service to natively and deeply integrate with the tools that creatives use every day. With the partnership, Adobe Creative Cloud users will be able to access commercially licensable Pond5 video assets covering everything from lifestyle to healthcare, nature and wildlife, science and technology, business and industry, art and fashion, and new technology content like aerial and 360-degree footage. By incorporating stock video footage directly into projects, video professionals can dramatically shorten their workflow and creative cycles with significant productivity and efficiency gains.
Attendees to NAB can learn more about Pond5 by visiting booth C11733.
[nab-2016]
Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox.
Adobe, Adobe Creative Cloud, Pond5
Featured, NAB Show, Stock Library
Copyright © 2003-2023 NewscastStudio, an HD Media Ventures LLC company. All rights reserved. NewscastStudio, The trade publication for broadcast production and related marks and trade dress are marks of NewscastStudio.
Never see this message again.
tags
Adobe, Adobe Creative Cloud, Pond5
categories
Featured, NAB Show, Stock Library