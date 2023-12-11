Adobe joins the Pond5 global partner program – NewscastStudio

‘King Charles’ uses color to showcase two big-name hosts

Pond5 today announced Adobe will join the company’s global partner program to give Adobe Creative Cloud users access to the industry-renowned Pond5 video library via Adobe Stock, Adobe’s built-in stock content service.

The partnership provides the Pond5 artist community a new channel to make its stunning, unique and engaging video clips available to new markets around the world.

“Expanding the reach of our artist community while ensuring they benefit from industry-leading revenue shares is a key initiative for the company,” states Jason Teichman, CEO of Pond5 in a statement. “Forging this partnership with Adobe, whose applications can be found in just about every content creator’s toolbox, puts our high-value videos in front of one of the industry’s largest creative audiences. Going forward through the Pond5 platform, artists’ content will appear not only on Pond5, but in multiple markets and creative platforms around the world.”

Through Pond5’s Global Partner Program, artists will have their content distributed to a group of hand-selected partners, maximizing distribution around the world. By participating in the program, artists will receive royalties comparable to selling directly, while benefiting from unique sales and marketing opportunities, premium pricing, and the ability to earn additional royalties from enhanced license sales, all through one upload to Pond5. Additional partners will be announced shortly.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Pond5 as they offer one of the industry’s leading collections of high-quality, unique video footage,” says Scott Braut, head of content at Adobe. “Their library further enhances Adobe Stock’s offering of 75 million assets and fulfills demand for content that pushes the envelope. The seamless integration with Premiere Pro and After Effects will help video professionals save valuable time in the editing process, allowing them to focus on creating.”

Adobe Stock is the industry’s only stock content service to natively and deeply integrate with the tools that creatives use every day. With the partnership, Adobe Creative Cloud users will be able to access commercially licensable Pond5 video assets covering everything from lifestyle to healthcare, nature and wildlife, science and technology, business and industry, art and fashion, and new technology content like aerial and 360-degree footage. By incorporating stock video footage directly into projects, video professionals can dramatically shorten their workflow and creative cycles with significant productivity and efficiency gains.

Attendees to NAB can learn more about Pond5 by visiting booth C11733.

source