Microsoft gives new and older Surface devices two more years of support – Android Authority

In an unexpected move, Microsoft has quietly updated its Surface device support page. The company now states that its Surface laptops are getting an additional two years of firmware support.

First spotted by Windows Central, Microsoft has changed its Surface device support page to announce that any Surface device released after January 1, 2021, will get six years of firmware updates. Previously, Microsoft only offered up to four years of support. It also mentions that an updated end-of-service date will be published for devices released before 2021 but have support for longer than four years.

In the documentation, the page lists everything from the Surface Pro (5th gen) down to the recently released Surface Laptop Go 3 as eligible for the extended support. This means if you purchased a Surface device released this year, it will get firmware updates until 2029.

Firmware updates aren’t quite the same as OS updates, but they’re still important. These updates can help with improving things like battery life, performance, and security.

