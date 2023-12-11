Ripple Officially Introduced to Trump’s Administration – Live Bitcoin News

Earn Your First Bitcoin Sign up and get $12 Bonus Referral bonus up to $3,000

Cory Johnson, Ripple’s chief market strategist, has proudly had the chance to introduce Ripple and XRP to Trump’s administration.



Ripple has been having to deal with a great deal of confusion regarding multiple things that are quite provable. Cory Johnson, chief marketing strategist for the San Francisco-based company, tried to clarify a few points during his recent interview with BREAKER. He stated that the difference between the XRP token and Ripple represents one of the main points igniting confusion, especially that the company hasn’t had the chance to address the media sufficiently regarding this matter.

One of the topics discussed in the interview was Johnson meeting with members of the Trump administration concerning Ripple and cryptocurrency. When he began to meet with government officials, he had very low expectations. However, he said he’s been amazed by the open-mindedness and the smart questions asked by them, which reflected how people in the government have been thoroughly examining crypto, and Ripple in particular.



White House officials were aware of the fact that 80% of Bitcoin’s mining hash power originates from China, and that the majority of Ethereum mining also takes place there. On the other hand, they seemed to understand that with XRP, things are much more different, given the fact that no mining is involved. He added:

… so from a foreign-control aspect or from an environmental aspect, XRP is a very different beast. And in conversations we’ve had with the administration, they seem to get that and think that might matter.

When asked how high in the administration he’s been able to talk to, Johnson played it a little coy, saying:

I’m Episcopalian, and the joke is we don’t talk about God or money, but we have lots of both. So we haven’t said who we’ve talked to. But we’re in regular talks throughout Washington, and we meet with regulators as well as politicians. We’ve got a whole team that’s devoted to doing that, not just in the U.S., but worldwide. Our regulatory team, they jump on planes like their pants are on fire.



Last September, Ripple announced that it has decided to put $25 million to endorse various charitable causes. Even more, Johnson emphasized the fact that the company had already committed nearly $100 million towards charity. He also stated that he thought the rest of the blockchain community need to also step up when philanthropic efforts are considered. He added:

So corporate philanthropy is more important in society than it used to be. Businesses need to consider responsibilities to society that go beyond paying taxes.

The convenience of XRP as a payment method has become much more prominent during the past few weeks as xRapid went live earlier this month, especially with multiple big company names announcing that they are going to test drive xRapid as means for offshore payments and remittances.

As Ripple’s XRP is being formally introduced to government officials in the White House, do you think that this can boost the price of XRP? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

