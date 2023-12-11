Disney+, Hulu to Begin Disappearing Dozens of Shows From Their Libraries – TVLine

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Both Disney+ and Hulu will “pull an HBO Max” on Friday, May 26, and (not-so-)quietly remove dozens of shows from their respecting streaming libraries.

Disney’s chief financial officer, Christine McCarthy, gave a heads-up on the library edit during the company’s recent Q1 earnings call, saying, “We will be removing certain content from our streaming platforms and currently expect to take an impairment charge” — or, write-off — “of approximately $1.5 to $1.8 billion.”

It is unclear at this time where the excised titles might wind up. Many of those lost to HBO Max’s own purge landed on FAST (free, ad-supported streaming TV) services such as Tubi and Roku.

Beyond the Friday, May 26 removal of titles including Willow, Big Shot, Dollface and others listed below, Disney is also looking to better curate its production of streaming content.

“As we grow the business in terms of the global footprint,” Disney CEO Robert Iger said, “we realized that we made a lot of content that is not necessarily driving sub growth. And we’re getting much more surgical about what it is we make.”

DISNEY+ Shows Being Removed

Be Our Chef

Big Shot

Cheaper by the Dozen

Diary of a Future President

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

Earth to Ned

Foodtastic

The Hot Zone

It’s a Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer

Just Beyond

Magic Camp

The Making Of Willow

Marvel’s Hero Project

The Mighty Ducks

The Mysterious Benedict Society

The One and Only Ivan

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays

The Real Right Stuff

Rogue Trip

Stargirl (2020 movie)

Stuntman

Timmy Failure

Turner & Hooch

Weird But True!

Willow

Wolfgang

The World According To Jeff Goldblum

HULU Shows Being Removed

Best in Dough

Best in Snow

Dollface

Everything’s Trash

Little Demon

Love in the Time of Corona

Maggie

Pistol

The Premise

Rosaline

The Quest

Y: The Last Man

I’m deeply sad about Willow going. I really liked it. I’m sure this means there will never be a season 2. It’s just too bad we can’t even rewatch season 1.

Willow has been officially canceled this month. I’m pretty sad too. It took a while to find its stride but the last half of the season was very good.

grooooaaaaannnnnn I know this isn’t directly Zaslav’s fault, but he got this annoying ball rolling so I still blame him. I really wanted to get around to Big Shot and Benedict Society, and would’ve definitely rewatched Willow in hopes of more views getting it a second season eventually… rarg

Also been wanting to watch Dollface, loved Little Demon but I guess this means it’s cancelled… At least Rosaline is a move, so I can knock that out before next Friday… ugh

Sad to see there won’t be a third season of the world according to Jeff Goldblum.

Also, I want physical copies of Willow and The Mighty Ducks.

Yes,this is why physical media is still important. Unlike other streamers,Disney doesn’t release their streaming content to DVD/Blu Ray/4K so something like Willow is now lost. There is no way to re-watch it.

Might the removal be because they are licensing it to another streamer, or for linear broadcast, or for physical media release?

In any case, it’s Disney. Nothing is ever lost forever except Song of the South. They will resurface somewhere.

I doubt it in this case. This feels like it’s about residuals, so making it available again would mean having to pay people again. This is one of those issues the strike is about.

Nope, they said they’re taking the tax write-off on these shows. That means they can never profit from these shows ever again. They pretty much no longer exist.

Whoa. Some of those shows are the reason I keep my Disney+ subscription month-to-month.

That is not possible.

Well that sucks.

Unless you sail the high seas!

Arrrrrrrr

Dollface was so entertaining, I’m sad that its disappearing.

It’s weird why quality shows are being removed from the service. I genuinely enjoyed Big Shot and Mighty Ducks.

I don’t know in what planet you consider Big Shots or Mighty Ducks as quality shows. They’re garbage writing with subpar writing. There’s a reason they’re scrapping these shows.

Willow has been on the service for only six months. It was never anywhere else or released on physical media. It is a big-budget legacy sequel. And, now, will be gone? From everywhere? Streaming became powerful because it was cheap and convenient and that led people to abandon dubious ways of downloading content. This trend of erasing series from existence might lead people back to that bad habit. Dangerous game they are playing. Also, there should be a law reform that deleting content doesn’t give these companies billions in taxes write-offs. Taxpayers shouldn’t be paying for these CEOs take away from artists and consumers so they can pay themselves hundred of millions in bonuses, even in years they have lost shareholders billions in market cap. The people really getting government handouts are the rich.

ICAM. There should be no write-off for removing content.

I’m guessing most of these shows will end up on free ad supported streamers next. Probably not gone forever. Atleast the. I can watch Willow. I had cancelled Disney + before that came out.

Every list I see has more/different shows being pulled…. Lots of them on my list of shows I planned to binge this summer/early fall while primetime was slim Pickings…. 🤞🏻I can make a decent dent before the 26th

I looked through the list of which things Disney+ and HULU was going to remove from streaming. And I didn’t see anything I have watched. So no problem!

Might not be the case next time. This apathetic attitude is not helpful overall.

Really hate when shows go away like this. They are just doing it to avoid paying pennies in residuals to the creatives.. it sucks for them and for the fans who want to be able to watch these shows.

oh does this mean F/X quietly cancelled Little Demon, apparently there are some titles here that were quietly cancelled

Is Rosaline referring to the Kaitlyn Dever film? Because I loved that, was thinking about rewatching it just the other day!

But it sucks that shows/films can just be removed like this and no one knows where it even if they will available

Now I gotta binge what looks interesting out of the list before it gets removed.

Deadline has 43 things listed. 6 of which I would or have watched. This is why no one is loyal to these services. You buy it so you can watch something & months later they take it away. They should look at airing some of this stuff at least once on one of their cable stations like Freeform, Disney Channel, FX, or Animal Planet.

Same here – 5 shows plus a movie or two. I never heard of Dever’s “Rosaline” until this list and thought that might be interesting to check out. And you are right, they should have run them at least once through on the cable channels. Anything to cut down on endless marathons of “Jessie” or “Bunk’d” would be welcome.

There were a couple shows on that list I intended to get to some day. Oh well, guess I won’t now.

Little Demon was a great show. Precisely my kind of offensive.

Yes and it hasn’t been canceled. An FXX Show, though it wasn’t renewed for a S2 yet either as far as I know.

People always ask me why we still collect dvd’s/blurays of our favorite shows. Well, this is why. Yes, streaming is handy, but shows are at risk of being removed all the time. This time it’s not a show I’ve watched, but what about next time?

Studios need to wake up and realise theyve screwed themselves by wanting a piece of the netflix pie but not realising why netflix worked in the first place.

Everyone had netflix BECAUSE it had everything. Now we have 15 off diff streamers all vying for your $$ all jacking up the price twice a year or more and all with smaller catalogues.

Disney might survive but honestly the rest are too small and have just diluted the market.

They need to consolidate and go back to what made netflix great. Lots of good stuff in one place

And netflix needs to stop making cheap crap or its going to keep shedding.

Poor underrated ‘Maggie’ first canceled and now erased forever. I also wanted to see ‘Dollface.’

For Disney+ I’m not clear why they are removing their own shows. Lack of room?

Odd timing when people might be subscribing to fill the strike void. I will miss rewatching Dollface.

That is an excellent point. Granted,this is all about greed but you’d think they’d see the opportunity for profit there.

I e come to the conclusion that everything about Disney sucks. That’s all.

