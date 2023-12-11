How long do Cyber Monday deals last? – Marca

Editions:

En/lifestyle/us-news

Occurs the first Monday after Thanksgiving

Cyber Monday is a 24-hour online shopping event occurring on the first Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday in the USA.

Originally created to encourage online shopping, it has evolved into an extension of Black Friday sales. While the term ‘Black Friday‘ dates back to the 1950s, ‘Cyber Monday’ was coined in 2005 to describe the online shopping trend persisting after people returned to work.

It has become the largest online shopping day of the year, offering significant sales opportunities for eCommerce retailers. The period from Black Friday to Cyber Monday is now commonly referred to as ‘Cyber weekend,’ with increasing discounts as the sale progresses.

Smart retailers leverage insights from Black Friday sales to optimize Cyber Monday deals, ensuring profitability and customer satisfaction.

The shifting trend sees more shoppers opting for online offers during this period, transforming the concept of Black Friday as the holiday shopping season kickoff. This sales season provides retailers with the chance to clear stock, gather valuable data, and prepare for Christmas sales.

Traditionally a one-day online shopping event, Cyber Monday has evolved with some retailers starting sales earlier and extending them for up to a week.

Amazon, as the largest online-only retailer, is a prime destination for Cyber Monday deals. Best Buy and Newegg are recommended for electronics, while Kohl’s and Macy’s are noteworthy for clothing sales.

Retailers participating in Cyber Monday may vary each year, with major chains consistently offering deep discounts. Cyber Monday ads typically release in the weeks leading up to the event, and the Black Friday website provides comprehensive ad scans as they become available.

As for when Cyber Monday ends, it typically wraps up one of the biggest shopping periods of the year after Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday.

This means that the bulk of deals will likely come to an end on Tuesday, November 28. However, some retailers may choose to extend their deals through the holiday season.

© Unidad Editorial Información Deportiva, S.L.U. All rights reserved.

Follow us

source