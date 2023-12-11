Perpetual DEX Palmswap's Native PALM Token Now Listed on PancakeSwap – Yahoo Finance

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2022 / PALM, the native utility token of Binance Smart Chain (BSC)-based perpetual DEX Palmswap , is now listed for trading on PancakeSwap, BNB Chain’s decentralized exchange.

The news follows a successful community fair launch for Palmswap earlier this month, during which 100 million PALM tokens were distributed and over 6,600 BNB was raised. During the sale, the funds were collected in a pool for 9 days, with the average token price decided by the amount collected. Each participant received the same price, no matter the size of their investment or their amount of time in the pool.

Palmswap is using the funds raised to build out its ecosystem of innovative DeFi products, with the ultimate goal of fixing the ecosystem’s most persistent challenges, including high slippage, inadequate tool support, and high transaction fees.

Palmswap’s greatest ambition is to become the most accessible, safest, and most reliable perpetual DEX on BSC. Its PALM token incentivizes users to participate in the ecosystem with options like trading rewards, staking, and farming, as well as giving them a voice in the protocol’s future. PALM’s availability for trading on PancakeSwap marks a big leap forward towards achieving that mission.

About Palmswap

Palmswap is building the future of decentralized perpetuals. The protocol allows users to trade with up to 10x leverage on cryptocurrency price speculations with long and short positions. Palmswap provides a decentralized alternative to perpetual future exchanges like Bitmex, Bybit, FTX, Binance, and others. Palmswap is the first DEX with 100% on-chain order types, affiliate programs, and unique token use cases. Users don’t have to register, KYC, and remain in complete control of their assets at all times. Users trade with very low transaction fees through BSC and have the same trading tools as on central exchanges.

Website | Twitter | Discord

Media Contact:

Alex England

Energent Media

alex@energentmedia.net

SOURCE: Palmswap

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/718333/Perpetual-DEX-Palmswaps-Native-PALM-Token-Now-Listed-on-PancakeSwap

