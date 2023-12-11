How to install the iOS 17 public beta – Engadget

Gone are the days when you contort yourself to try the latest iOS version before its official debut. Apple has released the iOS 17 public beta, and it’s easy to install the preview on your iPhone. So long as you know what you’re getting into, you can explore major features months before the finished software arrives this fall. These instructions should also work for the iPadOS 17 beta, too.

To begin, you’ll need to be sure your hardware supports iOS 17. Apple requires at least a 2018 or newer iPhone, including the XR, XS and second-generation SE. Notably, this release ends support for the iPhone 8 and X — if you own one of these older models, you’ll simply have to buy a new handset to run the updated platform.

The iPadOS 17 public beta clearly has different requirements. You’ll need at least a sixth-generation iPad, third-generation iPad Air, fifth-generation iPad mini, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, any 11-inch iPad Pro or the second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Whatever you’re installing, remember that this is pre-release code. The iOS 17 public beta is better-suited to everyday use than earlier developer versions, but you may still run into bugs, odd behavior or app compatibility issues. You’ll want to wait for the finished software if your phone has apps or data you simply can’t afford to lose. If you’re willing to accept the risks, it’s still a very good idea to backup your data through iTunes or a cloud service (such as iCloud) in case you need to restore your phone at some stage.

Be sure you’ve updated to iOS 16.4 or newer, as you’ll need it to walk through the public beta installation process. You can upgrade through the Settings app, choosing General, and then tapping Software Update. This screen will also tell you which version you’re running.

Once ready, you’ll want to sign up for the Apple Beta Software Program using the Safari web browser on your iPhone. Membership is free; you’ll need to log in using the main Apple ID you use on your phone and enroll that device in the program. Follow prompts, and be sure to read the agreement when it appears.

After that, installing the iOS 17 test is almost as simple as installing ordinary updates. You just have to visit Settings, tap General, tap Software Update and then select a new Beta Updates item underneath Automatic Updates. Be sure that the Apple ID displayed at the bottom is the one you used to join the beta program. You should see the option to install “iOS 17 Public Beta” from that screen. Go back one screen and you should get an offer to download and install the beta.

As with any other iOS upgrade, the installation may take a few minutes to complete and will involve restarts. At the end, the beta will add a Feedback Assistant app to your home screen that helps report bugs.

Apple revealed many of iOS 17’s features at the WWDC 2023 keynote in June. However, not all of those elements will be available in the public beta.

Most improvements are intact. Notably, there’s a redesigned phone experience that includes custom contact cards and live voicemail transcripts. A Messages app revamp includes a new sticker interface, simpler replies, audio message transcripts and location-based check-ins. Sharing is easier as well. You can share content just by bringing iPhones close together, and you can now share contacts. The keyboard has improved autocorrection, predictions and voice dictation. You can document your mood in the Health app, and StandBy turns your iPhone into an ad hoc smart display.

However, a few features won’t be present until after iOS 17 arrives. The life-logging Journal app isn’t in the public beta. You’ll also have to wait for AirDrop transfers that continue over the internet, and collaborative Apple Music playlists aren’t yet ready. We’d also expect Apple to make minor interface tweaks and additions in later revisions, and it won’t be surprising if one or two iOS 17 features will only be announced alongside future iPhones that use them.

Apple has redesigned the Apple TV app to include a sidebar for easier navigation and profiles for more personalized recommendations.

The Browser Company has announced the Windows version of its Arc browser. Invites are already going out to waitlisted users.

Free Radical Design, the company tasked to create a TimeSplitters reboot, has closed its doors. Additionally, the developer’s official website now redirects to a 404 error, along with text reading “company not found” and a sad face.

In order to figure out what the fastest charger on the market is across a range of power outputs, we tested 14 adapters across five different devices. Here are the results.

Apple is rolling out iOS 17.2, which includes a new Journal app and a bunch of other updates.

Arturia has updated its MiniFreak hardware synthesizer with a whole bunch of new features. There’s a new sound engine, a union effect, new LFO modulation options and even an online store to buy sound packs.

Artists who offer their music in spatial audio on Apple Music might receive higher royalties starting next year.

Android users can once again send and receive iMessages to and from Apple devices after a Beeper Mini update.

Microsoft and the Communications Workers of America union have reached an agreement regarding the use of AI with regard to employee rights. This is the first US instance of collective bargaining in Microsoft’s history.

Here's what to look for when buying a wireless phone charger, as well a list of the best wireless chargers you can buy right now.

Several Anker headphones and charging accessories we recommend are currently on sale across multiple Amazon sales.

Amazon is holding a sale on Blink security cameras, with 53 percent off a pack that includes both the Blink Outdoor 4 and the Blink Mini cameras. By itself, the Blink 4 is 40 percent off.

A recent Google Messages beta included code fragments suggesting that users will be able to edit texts after they're sent.

Here are the best white elephant gift ideas for 2023, as chosen by Engadget editors.

Much of the cyber criminality today is social engineering jobs, ripping off mid-level creators with much fewer resources than a multinational corporation, but also significantly less technical know-how.

Here are the best iPads you can buy right now, plus how to pick the right one for you.

The biggest news stories this morning: Researchers made VR goggles for mice, Fortnite Festival tries to bring back the heyday of music gaming,

Researchers from Northwestern University developed mouse-sized VR goggles to create a more immersive environment for studying their response to overhead threats. The goggles surround the mouse's face while it runs on a treadmill.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has predicted Apple will release new iPad Pros and iPad Airs in March, both coming in two size options. He also says Apple will release the M3 MacBook Air in two sizes that month, while the M3 Mac Pro and Mac Studio won't come until later on.

Apple's third-generation AirPods are only $140 right now in a deal on Amazon, or $30 off their usual price. This is the lowest price they've ever been, last seen during Black Friday sales. The second-generation AirPods Pro are discounted too, for $50 off.

Subscribe to our two newsletters:

– A weekly roundup of our favorite tech deals

– A daily dose of the news you need

Please enter a valid email address

Please select a newsletter

By subscribing, you are agreeing to Engadget's Terms and Privacy Policy.

source