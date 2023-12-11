25 Best Amazon Prime Original Series Now (December 2023) – UPROXX

Chances are that if you have a package on your front porch right now, the same company that shipped it has some stellar televisual offerings to stream. That’s right. Prime Video has emerged as a tentpole streaming service filled with impressive original content, from true crime to cartoon superhero satires. The point is, there is plenty to enjoy in terms of shows on Amazon Prime Video. So to make things easier for you, here are the 25 best Amazon Prime Video original series right now.
Last updated on November 29, 2023.
Year: 2020
Cast: Nick Frost, Emma D’Arcy, Samson Kayo, Malcolm McDowell, Kelly MacDonald, and Simon Pegg
Genre: Supernatural Comedy, Horror
Rating: TV-MA
Runtime: Season 1: 8 episodes
Created By: Nick Frost, Simon Pegg, James Serafinowicz, Nat Saunders
Trailer: Watch here
Obviously, What We Do In The Shadows is a hit, so it’s a bummer that its spiritual cousin, Truth Seekers, didn’t catch on the same way. It’s the story of a crew of the right people coming together at exactly the right time: a broadband internet installer with a love of the paranormal teamed up with a new recruit named Elton John and a young woman being chased by ghosts. With hidden laboratories and buried secrets, the series managed a beautiful arc alongside some Weird Thing of The Week vibes, like a comedy version of The X-Files spun with British self-effacing humor. The only silver lining is that you can binge the entire run in a day (and then be livid that they didn’t make more).
Watch it on Amazon Prime
Year: 2022-present
Cast: Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kauffman, Alfredo Narciso, Elsie Fisher, and Kyra Sedgewick
Genre: Coming-Of-Age, Romance, Drama
Rating: TV-14
Runtime: Season 1-2: 12 episodes
Created By: Jenny Han
Trailer: Watch here
Hot off the success of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, Jenny Han has crafted another excellent young adult romance tinged by glowing optimism, sparkling angst, and a metric ton of brooding. Brothers Conrad and Jeremiah have always seen Belly as a little sister — hanging out with her summer after summer because their moms are friends, but one adolescent glow up later, they’re fighting over her on land, by the sea, and in the pool. Tung really shines in the role, narrating her own story and enduring the magic of summer love and the kind of heartbreak that feels like you might never shake it.
Watch it on Amazon Prime
Year: 2023 –
Cast: James Marsden, Alan Barinholtz, Susan Berger, Todd Gregory
Genre: Comedy/Mockumentary
Rating: TV-MA
Seasons: Season 1: 8 episodes)
Created By: Lee Eisenberg, Gene Stupnitsky
Trailer: Watch here
James Marsden’s been cranking out projects like crazy lately (The Stand, Dead To Me, Party Down, Disenchanted, Westworld, Sonic the Hedgehog 2), but he still found time for this show about the perils of American jury duty. Actually, there’s only one real juror on the case, and the poor guy is surrounded by actors with a hefty dose on improv in this fake courtroom with a fake case. It’s like a less painful Nathan Fielder-stepchild series set in jury duty hell, and yes, we are awash in mockumentaries these days, but this one is worth putting on your watchlist.
Watch it on Amazon Prime
Year: 2023 –
Cast: Jaz Sinclair, Lizzie Broadway, Chance Perdomo
Genre: Comedy, Action
Rating: TV-MA
Runtime: Season 1: 3 episodes
Created By: Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke, Craig Rosenberg
Trailer: Watch here
We’re calling it now: Gen V has the power to become just as big as Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys. Literally — it’s a show filled with adolescent supes who’d rather rage, f*ck, and do drugs than learn how to wield their abilities for good. Jaz Sinclair plays Marie, a young woman whose very blood is lethal, and it’s through her we’re introduced to the students of Godolkin University — and the school’s sinister mystery that’s slowly leaving a trail of bodies in its wake.
Watch it on Amazon Prime
Year: 2015-2018
Cast: Michael Dorman, Kurtwood Smith, Michael Chemus, Kathleen Munroe, Aliette Opheim, Chris Conrad, Terry O’Quinn, and Debra Winger
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Black Comedy, Spy, Political Drama
Rating: TV-MA
Runtime: Season 1-2: 18 episodes
Created By: Steven Conrad
Trailer: Watch here
John is a terrible spy. He’s flighty, unlucky, and seems more interested in pursuing a folk music career. He’s also very good. When he wants to be. He also might be the right person for the job when the CIA needs to prevent Iran from gaining nuclear capabilities by sending a special operative to the exotic tundra of Milwaukee. That’s only one knot in a tangled plot of political ambitions, suitcases full of money, and tense border crossings, marking this irreverent (yet surprisingly dark) riff on spy work as unlike any other.
Watch it on Amazon Prime
Year: 2022 – present
Cast: Chris Pratt, Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch
Genre: Action, Thriller
Rating: TV-MA
Runtime: Seasons 1: 8 episodes
Created By: David DiGilio
Trailer: Watch here
Chris Pratt dons his action hero persona once more for this crime thriller about a Navy SEAL with a list of names and a lot of ass to kick. Pratt’s James Reece returns from a mission gone wrong with gaps in his memory and the rest of his team KIA. When he begins to question why, his family ends up dead too with him on the run, racing against the clock to uncover government conspiracies and betrayals closer to home that threaten his life and the ones of those he loves.
Watch it on Amazon Prime
Year: 2014-2021
Cast: Titus Welliver, Jamie Hector, Amy Aquino, Lance Reddick, Annie Wersching, Sarah Clarke, Madison Lintz, Mimi Rogers, and Jeri Ryan
Genre: Police Procedural, Detective Noir, Drama
Rating: TV-MA
Runtime: Seasons 1-7: 68 episodes
Created By: Eric Overmyer
Trailer: Watch here
Michael Connelly’s Harry Bosch is a staple of 1990s and early 2000s detective fiction. It’s actually bizarre that it took this long to get a TV series made from them, but Prime Video cracked the code by hiring Welliver to play the Vietnam veteran, LAPD detective with an appropriately dark backstory. They’re ideal noir stories that don’t forget that mystery fuels the engine, and there are enough episodes to fill a lost holiday weekend. Plus, there’s also Bosch: Legacy, which continues to tale, and, if you’re still hungry for more, Mickey Haller (aka The Lincoln Lawyer) is Bosch’s half-brother, so you can keep binging and keep it in the family.
Watch it on Amazon Prime
Year: 2014-2018
Cast: Lola Kirke, Gael Garcia Bernal, Saffron Burrows, Bernadette Peters, Peter Vack, Hannah Dunne, and Malcolm McDowell
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Rating: TV-MA
Runtime: Season 1-4: 40 episodes
Created By: Roman Coppola, Jason Schwartzman, Alex Timbers, Paul Weitz
Trailer: Watch here
Crazy, sexy, cool, this brash series features Bernal as a mercurial conductor hired to breathe new life into the New York Symphony. It turns out you can’t do that without shaking loose a lot of cobwebs. On the other side of success, aspiring professional musician Hailey scrapes by for money and tries not to foul up her one shot at joining the symphony. Based on the memoir by oboist Blair Tindall, the show dives headfirst into a cutthroat world of classical music, quirky egotists, and sweaty fun times. It is a far wilder ride than you’d assume a show about tuxedo-wearing Mozart enthusiasts to be.
Watch it on Amazon Prime
Year: 2023
Cast: Dominique Fishback, Chloe Bailey, Nirine S. Brown, Karen Rodriguez, Damson Idris, Rory Culkin, and Kate Lyn Sheil
Genre:Black Comedy, Psychological Horror, Thriller
Rating: TV-MA
Runtime: Seasons 1: 7 episodes
Created By: Janine Nabers, Donald Glover
Trailer: Watch here
When does fandom turn into obsession? Janine Nabers and Donald Glover’s rabid satire goes for the throat with the story of a young woman who takes her love of a Beyonce-esque pop superstar well past what’s healthy. The result is a lot of blood and some legit bangers. It’s a pitch black series bathed often in neon with Dominique Fishback proving to be a force of nature who should immediately be given any role she asks for. She’s impossible to look away from, owning the horrorscape from beginning to end and giving Dre a humanity that might have otherwise been lost in favor of a mustache-twirler with no heart. She’s all heart, which means she needs a mop and access to great cleaning supplies to cover up everything she does in service to her pop queen.
Watch it on Amazon Prime
Year: 2022-present
Cast: Josh Brolin, Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tom Pelphrey, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Will Patton, and Kristen Connolly
Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi, Neo Western, Mystery
Rating: TV-MA
Runtime: Seasons 1: 8 episodes
Created By: Brian Watkins
Trailer: Watch here
Royal Abbott has a lot on his plate. His daughter-in-law has gone missing, a drifter has shown up on his land, they’ve got a feud brewing with a rival family trying to take his ranch, and there’s a super weird black void just hanging out in his pasture. In case you were wondering, the black void is where the sci-fi comes in. This is a lovely, strange gem of a show, and Brolin is the perfect pater familias to give it an air of western legitimacy alongside all the universe-bending existential squirreliness. He is a Man In Black after all — in both meanings of the phrase. Somehow, a show that’s like The X-Files and Yellowstone made a foal together works brilliantly.
Watch it on Amazon Prime
Year: 2023
Cast: Jharrel Jerome, Mike Epps, Carmen Ejogo, Walton Goggins, Brett Gray, Kara Young, Allius Barnes, and Olivia Washington
Genre: Comedy, Satire, Surrealist Wonderland Adventure
Rating: TV-MA
Seasons: 1 (7 episodes)
Created By: Boots Riley
Trailer: Watch here
Boots Riley should be given as much money to make whatever he wants in perpetuity. The overflowing imagination that delivered Sorry To Bother You has returned with a brain-shifting coming of age tale about fear, friends, and fast food burgers. Cootie (Jerome just crushing it again) is a 13-foot-tall teenager from Oakland who was raised in isolation by his aunt and uncle until some young activists discover him and give him a window into the larger world. With all Riley projects, this synopsis doesn’t do it justice, so you’ll need to use your own eyeballs on this one because it contains glorious multitudes.
Watch it on Amazon Prime
Year: 2023
Cast: Sigourney Weaver, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Charlie Vickers
Genre: Drama
Rating: TV-MA
Runtime: Seasons 1, 7 episodes
Created By: Sarah Lambert
Trailer: Watch here
Sigourney Weaver and Alycia Debnam-Carey star in this gripping drama that explores the ripple effects of generational trauma through the eyes of one woman. Debnam-Carey plays the grown-up Alice, who flees her childhood home after learning terrible secrets about her family’s violent past. The show charts those beginnings early on before an older Alice returns to the ranch to confront the truth in order to make herself and her family whole again.
Watch it on Amazon Prime
Year: 2014-2019
Cast: Jeffrey Tambor, Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass, Gaby Hoffmann, Judith Light, and Kathryn Hahn
Genre:Comedy, Drama
Rating: TV-MA
Runtime: Seasons 1-5: 41 episodes
Created By: Joey Soloway
Trailer: Watch here
Soloway’s Emmy-winning series was a stepping stone to the current era of trans and non-binary representation in film and television. It’s also a fantastic family dramedy. The catalyst for the show is Maura coming out to her three adult children as being trans, and while the series explores that in depth, it also delves into all sorts of topics in the wide weird world of being related, and Maura isn’t the only one seeking to live an authentic experience. It’s been at the center of its share of controversy, including the question of casting a straight cis man as a trans woman, but it’s still a fantastic, humane show that blossomed and grew over its 5 seasons, charting a path for more diversity in storytelling and, indirectly, acting representation.
Watch it on Amazon Prime
Year: 2021
Cast: Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Madeleine Madden
Genre: Fantasy, Drama
Rating: TV-14
Runtime: 2 seasons, 16 episodes
Created By:
Trailer: Watch here
Based on a best-selling series of books, this high-fantasy adaptation charts a lot of ground in its first season. Set in a world where magic exists but only a select few can access it, the show follows a powerful woman named Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), who must guide five young men and women on a dangerous journey to save their world. It’s a less-complicated follow-along than something like The Rings of Power with a fantastic magical system and plenty of action to keep things interesting. And its second season promises even more adventure and intrigue as armies draw closer and characters split off in different directions in search of the Dark One.
Watch it on Amazon Prime
Year: 2018-present
Cast: John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Abbie Cornish, Ali Suliman, Dina Shihabi, Noomi Rapace, and Michael Pena
Genre: Drama, Spy Thriller, Political Thriller, Action
Rating: TV-MA
Runtime: Seasons 1-3: 24 episodes
Created By: Carlton Cuse, Graham Roland
Trailer: Watch here
There have been many incarnations of Tom Clancy‘s Jack Ryan, the bookishly reluctant field operator who keeps having to solve who blew up what and who tried to assassinate whom. The Ryanverse is vast, as names like Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have taken on the role, and Krasinski has found a home in it, delivering a take on the character that should remind viewers that he was the boyishly handsome lead of The Office and in the running at one point to play Captain America. The thrills of the show put Ryan up against terrorist organizations, corrupt government officials, and a Soviet-obsessed plot to detonate a tactical nuke. The stakes are sky high, and Krasinksi carries off the character by not always keeping his cool.
Watch it on Amazon Prime
Year: 2021
Cast: Thuso Mbedu, Joel Edgerton, Peter Mullan, Chase W. Dillon, Mychal-Bella Bowman, and Sheila Atim
Genre: Historical Fiction, Drama
Rating: TV-MA
Runtime: Seasons 1: 10 episodes
Created By: Barry Jenkins
Trailer: Watch here
Based on the glorious Colson Whitehead novel, this series infuses tales of escaping from slavery with magical realism, making the underground railroad we learned about in history classes (outside Florida) a literal underground railroad. Mbedu plays Cora, an enslaved woman who jumps aboard to reach freedom in the North, stopping along the way in various major Southern cities while being chased by a slave catcher hungry for the bounty and a personal vendetta. It’s a serious subject, handled with unsurprising aplomb by Barry Jenkins, who finds all the right moments of humanity laced within a nightmare scenario featuring a wondrous subterranean train.
Watch it on Amazon Prime
Year: 2015 -2019
Cast: Alexa Davalos, Rufus Sewell, Rupert Evans
Genre: Sci-fi, Thriller
Rating: TV-MA
Runtime: Seasons 4: 40 episodes
Created By: Frank Spotnitz
Trailer: Watch here
Loosely based on Phillip K. Dick’s 1962 novel of the same name, The Man in the High Castle is set in an alternative, dystopian world where Germany won World War II. Basically, the East Coast is occupied by the Germans, and the West Coast is occupied by the Japanese, and there’s a no-man’s land in between. The series sees various characters working to form a resistance against their occupation by collecting “forbidden newsreels” that show the alternate history in which the Allies won the war in an effort to reveal a larger truth about how the world should be. A well-acted, tense, and often violent dystopian thriller with plenty of twists and turns to keep viewers guessing, it’s one of the original series that put Amazon on the map and it still holds up years later.
Watch it on Amazon Prime
Year: 2023 –
Cast: Rachel Weisz, Rachel Weisz
Genre: Horror/Psychological Thriller
Rating: TV-MA
Seasons: 1 (6 episodes)
Created By: Alice Birch
Trailer: Watch here
Based upon the same-named David Cronenberg movie, this project delivers the same brand of body horror. Rachel Weisz stars (while subbing in for the Jeremy Irons counterpart of the film) as two twin gynecologists pretending to be god in a fertility clinic. The show puts a feminist twist on the iconic original story, and the one soul/two bodies concept grows increasingly fraught as the series wears on. Let’s just say that professional and personal interests collide, and make sure that you stick around for the credits.
Watch it on Amazon Prime
Year: 2017-present
Cast: Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Jane Lynch, Luke Kirby, and Stephanie Hsu
Genre: Period Comedy, Drama
Rating: TV-MA
Runtime: Seasons 1-4: 34 episodes
Created By: Amy Sherman-Palladino
Trailer: Watch here
After Gilmore Girls and Bunheads, Amy Sherman-Palladino set her sights on a fictional 1950s stand-up comic who dared to take the stage while being a woman. This winning show, perfect for everyone who listens to their podcasts at 1.5x speed, features unmatched wit and charm as Mrs. Midge Maisel deals with divorce, public indecency arrests, and some serious will-they-won’t-they tension with Lenny Bruce. It’s got the schlemiel and the schlimazel, and fans of Everything Everywhere All At Once who burn straight through the delightful first three seasons will be further delighted when Stephanie Hsu shows up in season 4.
Watch it on Amazon Prime
Year: 2021-present
Cast: Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J.K. Simmons
Genre: Superhero, Adult Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Rating: TV-MA
Runtime: Seasons 1: 8 episodes
Created By: Robert Kirkman
Trailer: Watch here
Being a teenager can be super awkward, especially if your father is the most physically powerful being on the planet (and in the solar system, possibly) and zips in spandex saving people all the time. Based on Cory Walker, Ryan Ottley, and Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman’s comic book series, and buoyed by Steven Yeun‘s superpowered charm, the animated series, which was just renewed for a second season, is an absolute blast. It’s an optimistic Watchmen, carrying a difficult message about responsibility and burden laid on those with powers (as well the bloody consequences). It’s the perfect show when you’ve got an MCU or DCU hangover.
Watch it on Amazon Prime
Year: 2022
Cast: Emily Blunt, Chaske Spencer
Genre: Western
Rating: TV-MA
Seasons: 1 (6 episodes)
Created By: Hugo Blick
Trailer: Watch here
Emily Blunt can kick butt even in the most difficult of circumstances. In this case, she does so while saddled in an array of ridiculous dresses while traveling through the wild frontier alongside a former Pawnee scout, played by Chaske Spencer. As Cornelia and Eli, they make a well-matched team in this parable takes aim at destiny and power and how America can turn people inside out. Cartoonish villains abound, along with a final twist that fortunately isn’t a sucker punch, although it still hits hard and will leave you in contemplative mode after the final credits roll. It’s a masterful entry into a sea of recent Western efforts, and amazingly, this is also a tribute to the art of lighting. Boy, did we ever need that.
Watch it on Amazon Prime
Year: 2019-present
Cast: Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Nick Offerman, Jon Hamm, Frances McDormand, Miranda Richardson, Michael McKean, Jack Whitehall, Adria Arjona, Benedict Cumberbatch, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett
Genre: Fantasy Comedy, Satire
Rating: TV-MA
Runtime: Seasons 1: 6 episodes
Created By: Neil Gaiman
Trailer: Watch here
There’s no doubt that adapting Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman‘s novel about the potential end times was a complex task of finding right bits of the sprawling, century-hopping narrative to focus in on. Fortunately, the series based on the best-selling novel had at least one ace up its sleeve: Gaiman. He probably knew a thing or two about the book. The result is a shaggy dog story led by David Tennant and Michael Sheen about an Antichrist baby swap, a sparring demon and angel (who should just make out already), and a witch trying to stave off the four horseman of the apocalypse alongside a nebbish descendant of a famous witchfinder. Also, Heaven is weirdly in the throes of late-stage capitalism, and it’s unclear whether the earth is worth saving.
Watch it on Amazon Prime
Year: 2022-present
Cast: Morfydd Clark, Lenny Henry, Dylan Smith, Markella Kavenagh, Robert Aramayo, Benjamin Walker, Ismael Cruz Cordova, and Nazanin Boniadi
Genre: High Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Rating: TV-14
Runtime: Seasons 1: 8 episodes
Created By: J.D. Payne, Patrick McKay
Trailer: Watch here
Costing approximately eleventy billion dollars, this prequel to The Lord of the Rings franchise sought to bring its cinematic scope to your living room screen. By all accounts, they’ve done it, crafting jaw-dropping visions of Middle-earth as a playground for some familiar characters (who don’t seem to age a day!) as well as a large cast of new ones. It’s main focus is on the forging of the four rings of power coinciding with the rise of Sauron before he was just a floating flame eyeball, but interpersonal romance and conflict abounds between the elves, humans, Harfoots, and other fantastical beings.
Watch it on Amazon Prime
Year: 2016-2019
Cast: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sian Clifford, Andrew Scott, Olivia Colman, Bill Paterson, Brett Gelman, and Jenny Rainsford
Genre: Black Comedy
Rating: TV-MA
Runtime: Seasons 1-2: 12 episodes
Created By: Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Trailer: Watch here
Making a perfect episode of television is incredibly difficult. Making 12 perfect episodes in a row is near impossible, but Phoebe Waller-Bridge somehow managed it with her peerless chronicle of single desperation, sibling jealousy, and clear mental unwellness. She plays a young woman struggling with her family and dealing with the guilt over the death of her best friend. She’s also trying to date through her loneliness with people she’s dubbed Arsehole Guy and Bus Rodent. Clearly, she’s not making many good life choices, which is fantastically entertaining. She’s one of the pettiest characters in the pantheon, and the series is black comic genius.
Watch it on Amazon Prime
Year: 2019-present
Cast: Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Aya Cash, Jensen Ackles, Nathan Mitchell, and Elisabeth Shue
Genre: Superhero Satire, Black Comedy, Action, Adventure
Rating: TV-MA
Runtime: Seasons 1-3: 24 episodes
Created By: Eric Kripke
Trailer: Watch here
Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s angry satirical comic emerged from the George W. Bush era, but it remains fiercely topical, and the live-action adaptation is a smirking slap to the face that’s ideal for our time of complete superhero domination at the box office and on small screens everywhere. Sure, it’s a send-up of superheroes, but it also has a lot of deeply uncomfortable things to say about our current political and social situations, epitomized by the very stable genius of the jingoistic Homelander. That character will no doubt emerge as an icon of our age, but more than trenchant chomps at the system, the show is also absurdly fun. There’s nothing like making bold statements while having a ball.
Watch it on Amazon Prime
25 Best Amazon Prime Original Series Now (December 2023) – UPROXX
Chances are that if you have a package on your front porch right now, the same company that shipped it has some stellar televisual offerings to stream. That’s right. Prime Video has emerged as a tentpole streaming service filled with impressive original content, from true crime to cartoon superhero satires. The point is, there is plenty to enjoy in terms of shows on Amazon Prime Video. So to make things easier for you, here are the 25 best Amazon Prime Video original series right now.