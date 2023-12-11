GTA 6 fans uncover possible trailer date hint hidden in Rockstar’s announcement – Dexerto

News, reviews, tips and guides for the biggest and best games

The long-awaited GTA 6 trailer is fast approaching and fans may have discovered a hint on Rockstar Games’ website ahead of its reveal.

On November 8, Rockstar Games shocked the gaming world by confirming reports that the first trailer of the next Grand Theft Auto would be dropping in “early December” and fans have been eagerly awaiting further updates.

Although Rockstar has gone radio silent, only updating their website in preparation for the trailer while GTA 5’s Michael and Franklin voice actors tease their return to the series, fans have been combing through any possible clues left behind.

Interestingly, they may have found something when reading through the announcement in other languages, as Rockstar could have slipped in some wording about when the GTA VI trailer will actually debut.

In a thread GTA Forums, users noted that the trailer announcement can be translated and interpreted differently depending on the language.

MaxLogan, a GTA Forum member commented that in the Italian version of the message, “early December” is missing from the wording.

“Instead there is a specific ‘primi giorni di Dicembre’ that [translates to] ‘first days of December’ that is in my opinion very different,” they wrote.

“In Italy when we say ‘first days of December’ we are pointing out within December 3rd or maximum at December 5th, so imho we will see the trailer in the weekend or within Tuesday.”

This little detail soon spread to Reddit where debate spread over whether this was something lost in translation or a greater clue as to when Rockstar will finally pull back the curtain.

“What are the odds for the trailer showing up at The Game Awards? I can’t think of any repercussions when it does,” one user said, suggesting it could debut on December 7.

“I’d say it’s just because there isn’t a direct translation for it,” another chimed in. “Lots of languages have that same problem with English translations and vice versa. But I would love it if it was on December 1st.”

So far, Rockstar has let little slip about GTA VI, but gameplay leaks have confirmed the series will return to Vice City, include a female protagonist and more.

Of course, take this all with a grain of salt, but if the translation plays a factor, the GTA 6 trailer could come even earlier than some expect. For more GTA news, keep it locked to Dexerto.

Michael Gwilliam is a senior writer at Dexerto based in Ontario, Canada. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

