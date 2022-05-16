iPhone SE – Apple

Save on the newest iPhone with the latest carrier deals. Directly from Apple. Find your offer





View iPhone SE in AR

A chip that really zips.

A leap in battery life.

A fast 5G connection.

A design that’s made to last.

A superstar camera.

A button you call Home.

All in a pocket‑friendly

4.7″ design.

At the heart of iPhone SE you’ll find

the same superpowerful A15 Bionic

chip that’s in iPhone 13.

A15 Bionic enhances nearly everything you do. Apps load in a flash and feel so fluid.

A15 Bionic enhances nearly everything you do. Apps load in a flash and feel so fluid.

You get incredibly

smooth graphics

performance for gaming.

Up to 1.2x

faster graphics performance

Up to 5x

faster graphics performance

Up to 3.7x

faster graphics performance

Up to 2.2x

faster graphics performance

vs.

iPhone SE (2nd gen)

A15 Bionic even powers advanced photography features that make each part of your photo — faces, places, everything — look fabulous.

A highly efficient chip, an enhanced battery, and iOS 15 work together to boost battery life. When you do need to charge, just place iPhone SE on a wireless charger. Or connect a 20W or higher adapter to fast charge from zero to up to 50 percent charge in 30 minutes flat.

Up to 2 hours more video playback

Up to 4 hours more video playback

Up to 2 hours more video playback

Up to 2 hours more video playback

vs.

iPhone SE (2nd gen)

From livestreaming to multiplayer gaming to video sharing, 5G really speeds things up. It even makes FaceTime in high definition and SharePlay feel smooth and seamless when you’re on the go. When you don’t need all that speed, iPhone SE shifts into Smart Data mode to preserve battery life.

Thanks to a durable design and the toughest glass in a smartphone.

Front

and back.

iPhone SE shrugs off spills from common liquids such as water, soda, coffee, tea, and juice. And it’s certainly not bothered by a little dust, either.

The A15 Bionic chip does all kinds of computations behind the scenes to make your photos look great.

For example, Smart HDR 4 automatically refines the contrast, lighting, and skin tones for up to four people — so everyone looks their best.

And in mid to low light, Deep Fusion studies multiple exposures pixel by pixel to capture the subtlest details, textures, and patterns in your final shot.

Give your camera direction with Photographic Styles. Choose a look — such as Warm or Cool — and iPhone SE selectively applies the adjustments, keeping skies and skin tones natural. So your photos will automatically have the look you love.

Portrait mode draws attention to your subject by artfully blurring the background.

Portrait Lighting lets you choose from six creative effects, like Stage Light or High-Key Light Mono, before or after you shoot.

Go ahead, keep the camera rolling. The enhanced video on iPhone SE picks up an incredible amount of detail — including contours, shadows, and highlights — even when the sun goes down.

Get to know Slo-mo. Let your favorite moments linger that little bit longer.

Turn minutes into seconds. Time-lapse speeds up your video to mesmerizing effect.

Touch ID is a fast, simple, and secure way to unlock your phone and sign in to apps. You can even use it with Apple Pay to do things like shop online or grab groceries at the store — all without reaching for your card.

iPhone helps put you in control of your personal information. For example, when you’re browsing, Safari intelligently helps block trackers from profiling you and shows you which ones have been blocked in your Privacy Report. And the list goes on.

Learn more about Apple and privacy

iOS 15. Powerful features for you and future you.

Share movies, music, or whatever’s on your screen right in FaceTime. Tap text in an image to quickly send email, make calls, or get directions. And with ongoing feature and security updates, iPhone keeps getting even better — so it feels new again and again.

Learn more about iOS 15

Our stores, offices, and data centers are already carbon neutral. By 2030 our products — and your carbon footprint from using them — will be, too. iPhone SE now uses 100 percent recycled rare earth elements for its Taptic Engine and audio magnets. We’ve also eliminated the plastic wrap around the box.

iPhone SE comes in Midnight, Starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED.

iPhone SE (2nd gen)

The new iPhone SE gives you:

Cool.

See iPhone SE in AR.

View iPhone SE in AR

Open this page in Safari on your iPhone or iPad.

From Midnight to

Chalk Pink,



protect your

iPhone SE in style

with



a soft‑touch silicone case.

Attach one to your keys.

Put another in your backpack.

If they’re misplaced, just

use the Find My app.

Shop all iPhone accessories

Place your old iPhone next to your new one and you can transfer your data automatically. If you need it, you can even get temporary iCloud storage for free to hold everything during the transfer.

When you buy a new iPhone, there’s a walk-through to get you started, and the Move to iOS app makes it easy to transfer your photos, contacts, and more.

See details

Our Specialists can help

you shop — online or in store. Connect with an iPhone Specialist

With Apple Trade In, you can get credit toward a new iPhone when you trade in an eligible smartphone. It’s good for you and the planet.

Learn more about Apple trade in

Join the iPhone Upgrade Program to get the latest iPhone every year, low monthly payments, and AppleCare+.

Learn more about iphone upgrade program

You won’t find a better place to buy iPhone. We know about carriers, payment options, and more. And we make it easy to understand.

Learn moreabout buying iPhone

On any in-stock iPhone ordered by 5:00 p.m. Or pick up available items at an Apple Store.

You can pay over time when you choose to check out with Apple Card Monthly Installments.†

Have a question? Call a Specialist or chat online.

Call 1-800-MY-APPLE.

Testing conducted by Apple in January 2022 using preproduction iPhone SE (3rd generation) and software and accessory Apple USB‑C Power Adapter (20W Model A2305). Fast‑charge testing conducted with drained iPhone units. Charge time varies with settings and environmental factors; actual results will vary.

Wireless chargers and power adapters sold separately.

To access and use all the features of Apple Card, you must add Apple Card to Wallet on an iPhone or iPad with the latest version of iOS or iPadOS. Update to the latest version by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Tap Download and Install.

Available for qualifying applicants in the United States.

Apple Card is issued by Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Salt Lake City Branch.

If you reside in the U.S. territories, please call Goldman Sachs at 877‑255‑5923 with questions about Apple Card.

source