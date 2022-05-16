8 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend — Best Life – Best Life

This content includes information from experts in their field and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

These movie recommendations include comedies, thrillers, and new Netflix originals.

The weekend is here again, which means you’ll have some free time to catch up on all those Netflix movies you’ve been meaning to screen. The streaming service has added several new films to the line-up, including a gritty sports drama, an Oscar-winning sci-fi film, and a thriller that quickly became the most-watched movie on the platform this week. For those celebrating the Easter holiday on Sunday, pair those Peeps with some popcorn and head to the couch. If you don’t celebrate, all the more reason to turn your whole weekend into a watch party. Read on to find out which movies you’ll be queuing up.

Follow the Miami Sharks—a fictional professional football team—in this 1999 sports drama directed by Oliver Stone. Football fanatics will enjoy this film’s take on teamwork and professionalism, as the team struggles under old-school coach Tony D’Amato (Al Pacino), who also butts heads with a new general manager Christina Pagniacci (Cameron Diaz). Things become even more challenging when the Sharks’ starting quarterback (Dennis Quaid) is injured, and the third-string player Willie “Steamin” Beamin (Jamie Foxx) is called on to take the lead.

This 2006 film stars Jennifer Garner as Gray, a young woman mourning the loss of her fiancé, Grady. While this sounds like a bit of a downer, Catch and Release ends up being quite a comforting ride, as Gray is comforted by Grady’s friends, including funnyman Kevin Smith. With beautiful Boulder, Colorado in the background, things take a romantic and complicated turn when Gray ends up falling for Grady’s best friend, Fritz, played by Timothy Olyphant. Screen this rom-com to laugh or cry (or may do a little bit of both).

Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson, André Benjamin, and Garrett Hedlund star as the titular brothers in this fast-paced 2005 crime drama. When their foster mother is murdered during a failed robbery in Detroit, Michigan, the four men reunite to avenge her death. Looking for a bit of a thrill this weekend? Follow these anti-heroes as they hunt for answers and revenge.

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan (of The Dark Knight and Interstellar fame), this sci-fi action movie was a major success with both critics and audiences upon its release in 2010. The story follows Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio), a thief who can steal secrets from people’s dreams, on his mission to turn the tables and actually plant an idea in a target’s mind. The innovative film secured four Academy Awards and was nominated for another four—including Best Picture.

There is something about an ensemble comedy that’s just fun to watch. If you’re looking to destress from the workweek, go for Grown Ups, which features Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, David Spade, Rob Schneider, and Kevin James. Despite harsh reviews from critics—with Screen Rant dubbing it one of the worst movies of 2010—the comedy actually became one of the highest-grossing films for Sandler’s production company, raking in nearly $271 million at the box office. Does money really talk? Decide for yourself when you give it a watch this weekend.

Oscar-winner Halle Berry plays Jordan Turner, a 911 operator, in this psychological crime thriller. This one will keep your heart racing as Jordan takes matters into her own hands while helping a kidnapped teenage girl (Abigail Breslin) escape a serial killer. The movie is currently number one on Netflix, nearly 10 years after its release in 2013. Berry was so shocked by the news, she took to Twitter to lightheartedly ask if viewers were “OK.”

Up-and-coming Spanish actress María Pedraza takes the lead as prima ballerina Irene in Dancing on Glass, a 2022 Netflix film. When the lead ballerina dies, Irene is called upon to fill the role. Now facing cruelty from jealous fellow dancers, Irene finds friendship in another ballerina, Aurora (Paula Losada). Fans of Black Swan and the cult film Center Stage will devour this drama.

In another 2022 Netflix film, Kayla (Iola Evans), a cash-strapped college dropout, decides to play a 1980s survival game in hopes of securing the $125,000 prize. Kayla soon finds out that not all is as it seems in this horror film, and she enlists her friend Isaac (Asa Butterfield) to help her play for her life. True to its title, in Choose or Die, Kayla and Issac are forced to do just that.

