12 best horror movies on Hulu: 'Fresh,' 'Little Monsters,' and more – Business Insider

Hulu has no shortage of great horror films, both old and new, to stream. The service has a scary title for every occasion, whether you’re hosting a movie night or just looking for a thrill before bedtime.

From new releases like 2022’s “Fresh” to cult classics like “Let the Right One In,” every horror fan can find something spooky to enjoy. If you’re not already a member, Hulu costs $7 a month for ad-supported streaming , or $13 a month for ad-free playback.

To help you find a spooky film worthy of your next movie night, we rounded up some of the best horror movies on Hulu . Our selection includes a mix of supernatural thrillers, ghost stories, monster movies, and even horror comedies. Every film we’ve listed has earned at least a 60% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the review aggregation platform.

Keep in mind, however, that Hulu’s selection of films rotates frequently. Some of our current picks may become unavailable in the future, so we’ll keep this list updated to reflect Hulu’s changing lineup.

“Fresh” is one of the latest additions to Hulu’s horror library. The slow-building thrill stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan. It riffs on the struggles of modern dating in the age of apps and social media. Terror mounts as the movie reveals a key twist about 30 minutes in, but the story still maintains a smart sense of humor. “Fresh” received an “81% Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

A psychological thriller starring Sarah Paulson and Kiera Allen, “Run” tells the story of Chloe Sherman, a teenager who is homeschooled by her doting mother, Diane. When Chloe notices odd behavior from her mom, she begins to suspect something darker may be hiding under the surface. “Run” received an “88% Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Personal Shopper” is an award-winning supernatural thriller directed by Olivier Assayas. Kristen Stewart stars as Maureen, an American woman living in Paris where she works as a personal shopper for a celebrity, while also trying to communicate with her deceased brother. When otherworldly events start occurring, Maureen must question if it’s really her brother reaching out or some other malicious force. “Personal Shopper” received an “81% Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

This Welsh horror movie is directed by Lee Haven Jones and stars Annes Elwy, Nia Roberts, and Julian Lewis Jones. Elegant, creepy, and a little bit gory, “The Feast” marries fantasy and fear as a mysterious woman appears at a formal dinner party and employs herself as the event’s waitress. It got an “82% Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Where action, horror, and comedy intersect, you’ll find “Willy’s Wonderland.” The 2021 film stars Nicolas Cage as a silent protagonist, tasked with cleaning a family fun center (think Chuck E. Cheese) overnight to pay off a debt. Similar to the wildly popular video game Five Nights at Freddy’s, things get violent when the animatronics come to life. “Willy’s Wonderland” earned a 60% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Lupita Nyong’o, Alexander England, and Josh Gad star in this zombie comedy film from 2019. “Little Monsters” follows three unlikely heroes as they team up to protect a group of young school kids from a sudden zombie outbreak. It’s a funny and fresh take on the genre, carried by incredible performances from the main cast. “Little Monsters” has a “79% Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“The Lodge” is a psychological thriller directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala. It follows a woman, played by Riley Keough, who is stranded in an isolated snow lodge with her fiance’s two kids, played by Jaeden Martell and Lia McHugh. With tensions already running high, the situation escalates when everyone’s belongings, including medications, go missing. “The Lodge” received a “74% Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

This remake of the 1985 original of the same name is directed by Craig Gillespie and stars Anton Yelchin and Colin Farrell. “Fright Night” follows a high school student as he discovers that his new neighbor is a real vampire. It’s gory and comedic with notable performances from its cast. “Fright Night” has a “72% Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

John-Paul Howard, Piper Curda, and Jamison Jones star in this 2019 supernatural horror film directed by the Pierce Brothers. “The Wretched” details the events of one teenage boy as he takes on the evil force he suspects is possessing his next-door neighbor. “The Wretched” received a “75% Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

For fans of sci-fi horror, “Sputnik” should be next on your list. The 2020 Russian film is directed by Egor Abramenko and stars Oksana Akinshina, Pyotor Fyodorov, and Fyodor Bondarchuk. Set in the Cold War-era 1980s, Oksana Akinshina plays a young doctor who has been tasked with assessing a cosmonaut who has survived a harrowing accident while in space. “Sputnik” earned an “87% Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Lights Out” came out in 2016 as David F. Sandberg’s directorial debut. Starring Teresa Palmer, Gabriel Bateman, and Alexander DiPersia, it’s a supernatural thriller in which a woman and her stepbrother are terrorized by a spirit that only appears after the lights go out. It’s the only title on this list that’s rated PG-13 — which is somewhat of a rarity for good horror films nowadays. “Lights Out” has a “75% Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Set in Sweden during the 1980s, “Let the Right One In” tells the story of a young boy struggling to make friends who meets a mysterious girl who only emerges at night. It’s not your typical horror film; the international drama uses fear to strengthen its emotional storytelling. Based on a 2004 novel of the same name, the film is directed by Tomas Alfredson and stars Kare Hedebrant and Lina Leandersson. The movie also inspired an American remake, titled “Let Me In.” “Let the Right One In” received a whopping “98% Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

